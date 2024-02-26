Why Anne Hathaway is the real winner of awards season

The star attended Versace's Milan Fashion Week show (Getty)

Granted, Cillian Murphy is cleaning up in the Best Actor department, but Anne Hathaway is the true awards season MVP.

What did we do to deserve such a bona fide legend? Seriously, we are not worthy.

The 41-year-old has been delivering viral moment after viral moment of late, and we need to take a moment to digest.

Firstly, she knows how to get down. While many leading ladies are taking it easy ahead of the Oscars next month, the Princess Diaries alum proved that having a good time is her raison d'etre.

After attending Versace's Milan Fashion Week show, Anne rocked up to the after-party and showed off her moves, twerking to Nicki Minaj's Anaconda. You've got to see it to believe it.

Speaking of Versace, the actress made a seriously stylish appearance on the front row in a jaw-droppingly cinched corset dress, the same piece she wore in a light-hearted BTS video with none other than Donatella.

Pealing with laughter, Anne lay awkwardly on a sofa, showing fans how the striking garment was restricting her movement. "I just want to respect the integrity of the corset […] it's for Donatella. I'm so happy," she said.

And there's more iconic Anne Hathaway content where that came from. We know – right? Colour us utterly spoilt.

The cast members reunited at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Getty)

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the weekend, Anne took to the stage alongside Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, delighting die-hard The Devil Wears Prada fans with their reunion.

Plus, her Versace SS15 Couture gown worn to the ceremony was cerulean, paying tribute to one of Miranda Priestly's withering put-downs from the film.

Here's to more of cultural icon Anne Hathaway before awards season is up...