Why boomers enjoy learning new skills

The majority of baby boomers love to learn new things, but they think they’re too old to actually do so, according to new research. Commissioned by Duolingo and conducted by Talker Research, the survey of 2,000 Americans, split evenly by generation, revealed that although 74% of boomers said they “love” learning new things, and six in 10 find that learning something new is more rewarding now than when they were younger, they still think they are too old to actually learn new skills. The sentiment of being “too old to learn” was reinforced across generations, with respondents pinpointing 26 years old as the best age to learn something new.