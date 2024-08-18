Why Did Costco Stop Selling Cheeseburgers In Its Food Courts?

Though Costco's food court is best known for its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, other items have captured attention over the years including a cheeseburger, which made an appearance in select Costco locations. Despite positive reviews and press — some were comparing it to Shake Shack burgers — it never became a permanent staple and eventually quietly disappeared. This decision left customers wondering why such a seemingly popular item was removed from the menu.

The $5 cheeseburger appeared in a limited number of food courts in 2017, mostly on the West Coast, though some spotted it at stores in Hawaii, Texas, and Virginia. The burger consisted of an organic patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a smoky Thousand Island dressing on a challah-style bun. Then, in 2020, shoppers began spotting signage that announced the burger would no longer be available.

Although it was compared to Shake Shack in terms of appearance, the similarities ended there. Many Costco fans who tried it felt it didn't measure up, with some noting that the food court equipment wasn't suited for cooking high-quality burgers. Because the burger was only being tested at limited locations, this might mean that sales and feedback weren't good enough for the item to remain on the menu. Some also speculated that the burgers were discontinued to simplify the menu and reduce operating costs, although it does not seem as if the wholesale chain has ever confirmed its reasoning.

Cheeseburgers Joined Many Other Discontinued Items

The food court cheeseburger is far from the only item missing from the menu. In fact, there are plenty of discontinued food and drink items that fans still reminisce about. One of the more controversial discontinued items was the food court churro, first replaced by a chocolate chip cookie, then brought back in a different way, and then removed again. Shoppers also miss the combination pizza, which was discontinued in 2020 prompting fans to start a Change.org petition to bring it back. Then there's the Polish hot dog you probably forgot about, removed in order to streamline the menu, to the dismay of some shoppers.

Both beloved and not-so-popular items have vanished over the years. The roast beef sandwich, priced at $9.99, was swiftly replaced with a more reasonably priced turkey and Swiss sandwich. Fans of the hand-dipped ice cream bar, a sweet treat covered in chocolate and almonds, were disappointed when it disappeared from the menu. Additionally, Costco once offered hearty chili and a carne asada bake, both of which developed devoted followings before being discontinued. The inconsistency in the food court offerings can be frustrating for loyal customers, but at least we can always count on the inflation-proof $1.50 hot dog combo.

