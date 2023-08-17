Kaitlyn Bristowe fans were shocked after she and ex-fiance Jason Tartick broke off their engagement. (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe;Canva)

Fans are scrambling for answers after "Bachelor" stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced they have ended their engagement — without sharing details.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die," the couple wrote in the joint Instagram post.

The lack of an explanation has upset some fans, who then began commenting on Bristowe's previous post, claiming she should address her breakup.

"You put yourself out there, it comes with the territory. Now all of a sudden… you don't want this limelight?" one follower wrote.

Another added Bristowe should share more so that "we can all move on," from the couple's separation.

"(You) make money off of fans who care about you but refuse them access when they are invested," wrote one under the same post.

Amidst the outpour of similar comments after the breakup announcement, Bristowe revealed in her Instagram story she is taking a social media break.

"If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break," she said, before updating her bio to read, "BRB. Healing."

Another celebrity separation that has shocked fans was the recent rumour that pop star Britney Spears is divorcing 29-year-old Sam Asghari after just a year of marriage.

Britney Spears is allegedly divorcing husband Sam Asghari after just one year of marriage. (Instagram/@britneyspears; Canva)

Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday evening, citing irreconcilable differences.

Yahoo reported that according to TMZ, Asghari and Spears separated after a "nuclear argument" in which he accused the singer of infidelity.

Since then, both Spears and Asghari have removed comments on their Instagram posts.

Why are we so obsessed with celebrities' personal lives?

According to an expert, celebrity culture has in many ways replaced religion in the western world, making celebrities the new "religious" figures.

Story continues

Cheryl Thompson, associate professor in performance at Toronto Metropolitan University, explained that's why so many people are invested and eager to know more about them.

We've become... a more secular culture in terms of what's in our public consumption.Cheryl Thompson

In the past, Thompson said people looked to their minister, priest or nun and followed their example, but now people are looking up to celebrities on how to best live and navigate their lives.

"We've become, at least in the western world, a more secular culture in terms of what's in our public consumption… and it doesn't mean that the worshiping of people has gone away. It's just that now we worship celebrities," said Thompson.

An expert says celebrity culture these days is similar to worshiping religious figures. (Getty)

People's reactions and the need to know more about the private lives of celebrities is a part of this culture, she added. But, celebrities still control the narrative.

"Celebrities will literally show you their house… even show you their closet… and then when something goes wrong in their lives, they close the door," said Thompson.

"And you kind of feel like... 'you want to show me all the glimmering parts of your life, but you don't want to show me the ugly parts?'

"I think some of this is really led by celebrity culture; it's not really the public," she added.

Transitioning to a new era of advertising

The expert also believes that people need to realize the "old era" of advertising is over.

It used to be that ads and magazine covers would feature models or random people but now, she says, most companies use celebrities for their advertisements — to drive sales and engagement.

We cannot be so naive as to think that celebrities are on social media just for fun.Cheryl Thompson

Many celebrities have social media to make them seem more relatable, Thompson claimed. She believes that's so people will buy into their brands, and those they promote.

"We cannot be so naive as to think that celebrities are on social media just for fun… They might actually enjoy it, but it really has become a way to extend the brand beyond what it is that they actually do."

Celebrities often use social media to seem more relatable to their fans, the expert said. (Getty)

She also pointed out some celebrities aren't even handling their own social media accounts.

"So all those like intimate posts that you think they're actually doing, someone is literally on the vacation doing it for them," Thompson said.

Without understanding how it all works, people end up thinking there's something "really special" or "magical" about a person who becomes famous.

"It's like they have something that you don’t have," she said.

"But people need to realize that the magic of celebrities is not true… They are literally human. The only difference is that they have a machinery behind them.”

They are literally human… The only difference is that they have a machinery behind them.Cheryl Thompson

Even when something devastating — like a break-up — happens to them, they still have whole teams to support them off-camera. Celebrities can afford hair stylists, make-up artists and public relation experts who help them look like they have a "much bigger energy than the average person," the expert added.

"Some of this [investment in the lives of celebs] is about a lack in the individual," she claimed.

"Why would you worship a person that you really don't know that well? And I say that because, at the end of the day, it is an industry that is built on labour relations."

When it comes to celebrity culture and announcements, Thompson advises wondering how those people supporting celebrities are being paid and how they're being treated — rather than what information they're making public.

"Understand there is so much work that goes into creating a public persona," she said.

"Imagine if you put the same energy that you put into worshiping (celebrities) into yourself."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.