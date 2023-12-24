Why every home should have a set of Falcon enamelware

Falcon Enamelware

The House Beautiful team pick a design classic we think you'll love forever – this time, it's Falcon enamelware.

Who designed it?

British entrepreneur Joe Kleiner created the brand, although enamelware itself was first popularised by artisan industrialists in Germany in the 18th century. Falcon was created in 1920, making pieces by fusing porcelain onto heavy-gauge steel. The brand relaunched in 2011 and immediately resumed its position as a pioneer.

Why we love it?

From mixing bowls and pie dishes to teapots and three-pint jugs, Falcon enamelware is salt-of-the-earth kitchen and baking equipment. Ever since the brand was founded (and its instantly recognisable blue and white designs were first manufactured in factories near Birmingham), Falcon pieces have been known for their strength and sturdiness.



Today, the expert team of creatives and manufacturers behind the scenes continues to innovate the brand’s designs. Thanks to the materials used in their production, pieces can now be placed into the oven at up to 270ºC and used on gas and electric hobs. (On the flipside, they can also be placed in the freezer to hold leftovers). The light structure of enamelware makes using it easier than heavier cast-iron or ceramic options – it's a breeze to lift pieces out of an oven and they can be popped straight into the dishwasher.

Why you'll love it forever?

Pretty and practical, Falcon Enamelware has an innate sense of tradition and charm that makes it a welcome addition in any cook's kitchen. As well as the brand's classic blue and white colourway (which remains its bestselling a century later), many pieces are available in a variety of hues, including Pillarbox Red, Pigeon Grey, Spring Green and Mustard Yellow. These look as good displayed on shelving as they do when full of freshly baked treats – which may explain why so many enamelware devotees have quite the collection.

Falcon Enamelware

Explore the full collection at falconenamelware.com.

What makes a design icon?

For a piece to be truly iconic to the HB editors, it needs to:

Have longevity and really stand the test of time.

Illustrate innovative design, whether from the high street or a showroom.

Be recognisable homeware that deserves the spotlight.

Serve as an object of desire – beautiful, yes, but useful, too.

Be a piece that is used every day by House Beautiful editors.

