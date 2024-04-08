Why King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding anniversary will be different this year

Charles and Camilla wed in 2005 (Getty)

King Charles may have made his first significant public outing at Easter following his cancer diagnosis, but he will most likely keep a low profile for his wedding anniversary.

The monarch is marking 19 years of marriage with Queen Camilla on 9 April, but they rarely publicly mark the occasion by sharing photos or tributes.

Charles made his first major public outing at Easter following his cancer diagnosis (Getty Images)

Instead, Charles and Camilla have previously highlighted their commitment to their royal duties and continued with their full schedule of engagements. Back in 2019, on their 14th wedding anniversary, they made an unannounced visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland to re-open Hillsborough Castle following its £20 million makeover.

At the time, Charles nodded to the special date for himself and his wife, stating in a speech: "Ladies and gentlemen, I'm enormously grateful to you all for coming such a long way to celebrate our wedding anniversary. It's incredibly good of you."

Considering that King Charles has scaled back his public-facing duties – but carries out small private audiences and attends to his government paperwork – while he undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, it's unlikely that he will be making another unannounced outing.

The 75-year-old surprised fans in January when he announced he was having a routine procedure on his enlarged prostate. The Palace then released a statement that read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Charles has been treated as an outpatient at his home, Clarence House (Getty Images)

He has been treated as an outpatient, meaning he could remain in the comfort and privacy of his home, Clarence House, since February.

It's likely that he will choose to remain in his private residence to mark his wedding anniversary with Camilla, who has been by his side throughout his health woes.

This year is set to be tinged with sadness, as it not only marks the first time Charles hasn't been in full health, but also the third anniversary of his father Prince Philip's death. The late Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April 9 2021 at the age of 99 following a 73-year marriage with Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles and Camilla got married in a civil ceremony in April 2005 (Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla's path to marriage was not straightforward. The couple met at a polo match in 1970 aged 23, but their romance cooled when the King-to-be was called away on naval duties overseas.

Camilla went on to marry and have two children with Andrew Parker Bowles, while Charles found love again with Lady Diana Spencer, whom he married in July 1981.

They remained friends throughout their separate relationships, which both ended in divorce. Camilla split from her husband in 1995, and Charles got divorced from Diana the year after.

The couple had planned to tie the knot on 8 April but the celebration was delayed by one day (Getty Images)

Charles admitted he had committed adultery with Camilla while still married to Diana. Still, the couple rebuilt their public image slowly, with Camilla joining the royal for their first joint outing in 1999.

They moved into Clarence House together in 2003 and announced their engagement on 10 February 2005. Buckingham Palace had originally announced their plans to marry on 8 April that year, but it was postponed by a day so Charles could represent the late Queen at Pope John Paul II's funeral in Vatican City.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot on 9 April 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, followed by a religious blessing.

