Why you should leave the car behind on your next Lake District holiday

It was Sunday bliss. I was on top of St Sunday Crag, above Ullswater, on a cracking spring day, with views that were making me giddy with excitement: snow-dusted Helvellyn across the valley, Fairfield along the ridge, Blencathra away to the north, and Ingleborough shimmering in the distant south. But the views, sublime as they were, and the effort – an endorphin-buzzing 2,760ft – were only part of my euphoria. My four days of Lake District walking, sometimes in the rain – actually, quite a lot in the rain – were even more blissful because I didn’t have to think about my car.

The usual “Can I park near the starting point?”, “Will there be room?”, “How will I get back?” (if doing a linear walk) and, indeed, “Will it be there when I get back?”, didn’t trouble me. I was doing the whole trip – from my front door – using trains, buses and my own two feet.

Plenty of operators offer self-guided walking trips in the Lake District (luggage transfers included), but the small, highly personal, Muddy Boots Walking Holidays has designed its two new packages to be car-free from the start. One trip, centred on Ambleside and Langdale (which includes Loughrigg Fell and the iconic Langdale Pikes), uses bus connections with Windermere station. My Ullswater tour is topped and tailed with the 30-minute bus journey between Penrith station and Pooley Bridge at the northern end of the lake.

Admittedly, this can mean some longueurs – I spent quite a long time admiring the architecture of Carlisle railway station while awaiting my Penrith connection. Nevertheless, within 30 minutes of the Penrith bus dropping me at Pooley Bridge – literally, opposite the 17th-century Crown Inn where I was staying – I was booted and hatted and off on a six-mile warm-up walk, preparation for tackling half of the 22-mile Ullswater Way the following day.

Over breakfast, I watched the contrary Lakeland weather change from sleeting rain to fluffy clouds and back again – and added waterproof over-trousers to my rucksack. The first three miles were slow as I was variously distracted by spring lambs, a tiny “honesty-box shed” offering walkers’ sustenance (better stock up on flapjacks…) and a quick coffee at the Quiet Site eco-principled campsite.

I then hit my stride through dappled woods, open fellside and boggy pasture, with the lake far below and few people on the track. Approaching the rocky summit of Gowbarrow Fell (modest but exposed), a family coming down gasped: “It’s brutal up there!” and “Good luck!” Goodness, what a fuss, I thought. Minutes later, as I hugged the summit Trig Point to keep upright, I recalled reading that Gowbarrow means “hill of gusts”.

By mid-afternoon, having paused to admire Aira Force waterfall (the Victorians heightened its “wondrousness” by adding a rusticated stone bridge) and spied William Wordsworth’s daffodils fluttering shyly around Glencoyne Bay (in truth, it was his sister, Dorothy, who wrote about them first), I was falling into the lively bar of Glenridding’s Ullswater Inn, my base for the next two nights.

When the next day dawned blissfully blue, I abandoned my original plan to take the Ullswater steamer across the lake, lovely though that would have been, to do some quiet walking in Martindale. Muddy Boots cleverly offers options – short, long, tough, gentle, boat rides, days off – to suit your mood, muscle aches and the weather. It was a sunny Sunday, and the eponymous Crag was calling.

Most people were heading for Helvellyn (Glenridding is the fell’s most popular starting point) but I walked up Grisedale valley to Grisedale Tarn, meeting hardly a soul. I was beguiled by the peace-and-quiet grandeur – the steel-grey rocks of Eagle and Falcon Crags high above on my right, and the gentle gurgling of water spilling out of the tarn as it began its descent to Ullswater.

The next stage, however, was a relentless upward climb to a ridge that seemed to stay stubbornly distant. When I finally crested it, I all but tumbled down the far side with shock at the view; valleys and fells, rocky outcrops and shadowy ravines, unfolded all around me. It was as though the landscape had been lying in wait to surprise me.

Lunch on the summit, half-a-mile further on, was shared with only a handful of other friendly folk – far less than would be on Helvellyn, I smugly thought – then it was downhill all the way to the jolly Ullswater Inn, sadly too late for its popular Yorkshire pudding.

With an extra day, I could have taken a steamer across Ullswater to connect with the Ullswater hopper bus to explore Lowther Castle, or caught the 508 bus over Kirkstone Pass to Windermere for a lazy day – both the pier and a bus stop are minutes from the inn.

Instead, I embraced the rain and walked the return half of the Ullswater Way, on the quieter, eastern side of the lake. Few walkers venture to Ullswater’s south-eastern section; the narrow lakeside road swerves inland at Howtown, half-way down, and soon peters out. I dipped in and out of woodland littered with moss-covered boulders, rounded rocky headlands, and watched ducks playing a furious game of tag on the lake. Looking back, St Sunday Crag and Helvellyn were lost in mist lending the valley a damp romanticism; I could see why Turner painted it.

Then it was up on to the bleak moorland of Barton Fell and Askham Fell, with its lonely stone circle. Mist was hovering and, although I could clearly see the lake and the glowing-white beacon of The Crown Inn, I didn’t hang around. The team at the pub welcomed me like a lost explorer – I’d only done 13 miles but looked like I’d swum much of it. I swiftly downed two cups of tea followed by a more leisurely, and large, glass of red wine. After all, I wasn’t driving anywhere.

Essentials

Helen Pickles was a guest of Muddy Boots Walking Holidays (01524 271580; muddybootswalkingholidays.com) which offers four- to six-night self-guided walking trips in the Lake District from £480pp (sharing), including accommodation and breakfast, route-notes, route-marked OS maps, survival packs and luggage transfers. Transport was provided by Northern Railway, Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express.

How to visit the Lake District without a car

Getting there by train

The Lake District has three main stations: Carlisle, Penrith and Windermere. Choose the first two for northern areas, and Windermere for central and southern areas.

Avanti (avantiwestcoast.co.uk), the West Coast Main Line operator with an hourly service between London Euston and Scotland, calls at Oxenholme (for the branch line to Windermere), Penrith and Carlisle (prices for London-Oxenholme from £33.50). TransPennine Express (tpexpress.co.uk) also calls at these stations, with direct services from Liverpool, Manchester and Scotland (prices for Manchester-Oxenholme from £9.10).

Northern (northernrailway.co.uk), which provides the hourly connecting service to Windermere from Oxenholme (20 minutes, £7.50), plus calls at Carlisle, has services throughout the north of England (like Leeds to Windermere, from £10.50). It also provides a coastal service to places such as Seascale, Ravenglass and Grange-over-Sands (mainline connections at Carlisle and Carnforth).

Getting there by coach

National Express (nationalexpress.com) runs from London to Penrith and Carlisle, from £27.50, and from Glasgow to both destinations, from £8.

Getting around by bus

An all-year-round bus network connects main towns, stations and larger villages, including valleys such as Borrowdale and Langdale. But you do need to plan ahead; popular routes may have several buses per hour, others may be two-hourly or less, seasonal or weekends-only.

Not every bus stop has a shelter. Always have waterproofs to hand.

Useful routes include the 555 between Kendal and Keswick, 599 from Kendal to Grasmere via Bowness, 505 between Windermere and Coniston, 508 between Penrith and Windermere via Ullswater, 516 Windermere to Langdale and the 78 from Keswick up Borrowdale to Seatoller.

More remote areas, or trickier routes, are likely to be seasonal and/or weekend-only – though well-used and popular with visitors – such as the 77 Honister Rambler between Borrowdale and Buttermere, and the 509 and UB1 services in the Ullswater area.

All these services are currently covered by the £2 bus fare cap (until December 31 2024). Stagecoach also offers unlimited all-day travel from £9.50 plus bus-and-boat tickets (unlimited all-day bus travel plus one boat ride on Coniston, Ullswater, Derwentwater or Windermere) from £14.50. Further information: Stagecoach Lakes timetable, stagecoachbus.com and traveline.info.

Getting around by boat

Windermere, Ullswater, Derwentwater and Coniston Water have cruise boats that are a handy – and scenic – way to get around. Prices vary: for example, Bowness to Ambleside is £17.50 return, Glenridding to Howtown across Ullswater is £10 single or £15 return, while single trips on Derwentwater start from £2.75, or £13.50 for a day-pass. Windermere also has a cross-lake ferry between Bowness and Far Sawrey; £1 single journey, pedestrian.

Bringing a bicycle

Trains take bicycles (no additional charge) but usually only a few per service: book in advance on Avanti and TransPennine Express; first-come, first-served with Northern. National Express coaches allow them if they’re folded or dismantled; Stagecoach have bike racks on their 599 service between Kendal and Grasmere, via Bowness. Bikes are allowed on Windermere’s larger boats if there’s space; £2 charge. Similarly, on Ullswater Steamers it’s at the captain’s discretion, £3 charge.

Bikes (including e-bikes) can be hired in popular locations such as Hawkshead, Coniston, Keswick and Ambleside. It’s worth asking if they can deliver.

Cycling between towns is on busy roads, most without cycle lanes; try and find back routes. In the valleys, such as Borrowdale and Langdale, roads are narrow and care is needed. Having said that, there are some designated cycle paths (western shore of Windermere, for example) and plenty of bridleways. More remote areas, such as Ennerdale and Eskdale, or the coast, are a good bet for traffic-free cycling. Check Sustrans and the Lake District’s government website for more information.

Both Grizedale Forest and Whinlatter Forest offer good all-levels mountain-biking trails. Or for more hardcore routes, try LakesMTB.