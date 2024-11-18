Why Meghan Markle hasn't travelled to Canada with Prince Harry

Meghan did not join Harry in Canada at the Grey Cup (Getty)

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Canada on Sunday, but he didn't appear to have been joined by his wife, Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex attended the Grey Cup in Vancouver to promote the upcoming Invictus Games in the city and Whistler in February 2025.

Earlier this year, Meghan joined her husband in Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the Games, but this time she remained at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

It comes just days after the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a night out in LA to celebrate the launch of her best friend and colorist Kadi Lee's haircare line.

The Sussexes have made a number of solo appearances since their Colombia trip in August, with Harry travelling to New York, the UK, South Africa and Lesotho in recent months.

Prince Harry sits in on a TV interview during pre-game festivities (Getty)

It has led to speculation that the Duke and Duchess may be splitting their business interests, but a source previously told HELLO! that their long-term plan was to always pursue "solo ventures" with their joint focus remaining on the Archewell Foundation.

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell," the source connected closely with the pair previously told HELLO!

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact."

Meghan at the Highbrow Hippie launch party with Kadi Lee and Serge Normant last week (Getty)

While Harry caught up with several of his patronages and charities in New York, and is on a countdown to the next Invictus Games tournament in the new year, Meghan is preparing to launch her long-awaited lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which she first teased on Instagram back in March.

And while the Duchess has no plans to return to acting, she's been working on her Netflix series which combines the joy of cooking with friendship and entertaining.

Why Canada is a special place for Harry and Meghan

Former Suits star Meghan was residing in Toronto while filming the show, when she first began dating Harry. They both made covert transatlantic trips to see one another in the early months of their romance, with the pair enjoying a night out in the city incognito on Halloween, before their relationship was revealed to the world.

Harry and Meghan made their debut at Invictus Games Toronto 2017 (Getty)

Canada was also where the pair made their public debut, with Meghan attending the Invictus Games in Toronto with Harry in 2017, just weeks before they announced their engagement.

Harry and Meghan in Whistler for the Invictus one-year countdown in February (Getty)

And when the Duke and Duchess took an extended break from their royal duties during the festive period in 2019, they stayed in British Columbia with their baby son Archie.