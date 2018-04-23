Why Mo Salah Deserved The PFA Award

From Esquire

Free-scoring Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been crowned the PFA Player of the Year, and you can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.

With 31 goals so far this campaign, the cool-headed Egyptian is only four away from beating Andy Cole & Alan Shearer’s long-standing Golden Boot record.

That’s a goal every 86 minutes. What’s more, the 25-year-old has done it all with a big cheesy grin on his face. Maybe that’s what edged him in front of fellow Chelsea reject and perma-scowler Kevin De Bruyne, the only other player truly in the running for the prize.

The Belgian midfielder has been the tireless engine of a Man City side that has trampled every team in its path – that is, except Liverpool in the Champion’s League.

The Egyptian scored in both legs of the quarter-final, with the kind of goals that have become his trademark this season. Unshakeably calm and composed, he finishes chances that any professional footballer should be able to, if only they could keep their head.

That isn’t to say that he isn’t capable of the spectacular: remember when he lobbed Ederson from 40-yards, or when he single-handedly tore through Arsenal’s defence at Anfield?

Photo credit: Getty Images More

Golden Boot record-holder Alan Shearer paid tribute to Salah's firm self-belief, telling the BBC: "Everything he touches seems to go in the back of the net and he is having one of those seasons where you go out on the pitch not hoping you are going to score, but knowing you will. As a striker, I know that it is a great feeling to have."

He’s not too far behind De Bruyne in the assists rankings, too, laying on nine goals for his Liverpool teammates. What's more, he won three consecutive 'Player of the Month' awards – another Premier League record.

With 40 goals across all competitions, he’s only 7 away from equalling Ronaldo’s spectacular first season at Barcelona in 1996. Can Salah make up the difference over the next few games and stake his claim for the greatest debut season ever? If Liverpool go all the way in the Champion’s League, there won't be any question.

You Might Also Like