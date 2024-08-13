Why most car owners are taking better care of their vehicles these days

According to new research, inflation is causing Americans to take better care of their current vehicle. A survey of 2,000 car owners revealed 73% of respondents have made a conscious decision to better maintain their car, due to rising vehicle costs. This was especially true for older respondents. While 60% of Gen Z said they’re making an active effort to better maintain their car, 75% of Gen X said the same. But the survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Pennzoil, found that regardless of age, car owners are considering the cost of a new vehicle as well as past maintenance mistakes (28%) when thinking about the products they choose for their cars.