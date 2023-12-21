Why the Nativity was the original sitcom

A tale as old as time: Jim Howick and Freya Parks in the Christmas special episode of Here We Go - BBC/Jonathan Browning

The Netflix film Klaus, which I watched for the second time with my six-year-old son last week, is in some ways a classic Christmas movie, in that it tells the origin story of Christmas without once mentioning the birth of ­Jesus Christ or any of the underlying beliefs or values of Christianity. Jolly old Saint Nick, decanonised here as “Klaus”, is a terrifyingly ­intense hermit who makes wooden toys in the dark, until he teams up with the new village postman, who spots an opportunity to make money by getting local kids to write letters (and buy stamps) asking for Klaus’s wares.

Initially unable to supply all the kids with toys, the postman introduces the idea that only ­virtuous children get the goodies, thereby ending centuries of conflict and bitterness that have gripped the town by turning the kids into unbearable creeps, who publicly perform acts of community service to raise their status with the all-seeing Klaus.

In truth, it’s more like the origin story of Twitter (and maybe Amazon) than Christmas, but it ends with everyone happily opening presents and the postman getting together with the teacher, so the lasting effect is ­undeniably wholesome. Crucially, the film feels very ­festive. Christmas has always been a moveable feast, ideologically if not literally (it does have to be on December 25, really), because it’s actually quite hard to say what the take-home message is meant to be, other than vaguely hoping for peace and goodwill on earth by staying at home and getting drunk.

As a result, every generation of ­artists and genre of art can ­retrofit Christmas to the spirit of the age pretty easily: ruing the human cost of rapacious capitalism in 1843 in Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol; feeling glad to be alive in 1946 in Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life; worrying about hoodlums burgling your excessively big house in 1990 in John Hughes’s Home Alone. There is a common theme, ­however. All books and films set at Christmas are in some way about birth. While this could be in the form of an actual birth, virgin or otherwise, it is more likely to be a metaphorical one: the birth of a trad­ition, of a community, of a new way of thinking.

Regardless of what occurs at Christmas, sitcom characters should largely stay the same: Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash in The Royle Family - BBC

The Christmas movie must surely end with the emphatic sense of being born again, that people have fundamentally changed, that the paradigm has been shifted for good. This even applies to the least Christian of all Christmas movies, Die Hard. Sitcoms, of course, have to treat this idea very carefully. Characters aren’t meant to change in sitcoms (not much, anyway), and a sudden realisation or reappraisal of one’s life or values risks wrecking the dynamic that an audience have come to love.

More importantly, if your angry, vain, self-centred sitcom characters undergo a Christmas transformation into wise and considerate pillars of the community, they’ll probably stop being funny. Births and new beginnings do happen in the sitcom Christmas special, of course – Tim and Dawn finally get together in The Office, Del Boy finally makes his millions in Only Fools and Horses – but if they fundamentally alter the “sit” of the “com”, then it’s usually when the Christmas episode is also the finale, so the writers don’t have to grapple with the unfunny aftermath.

The usual experience in sitcoms, ­especially in family sitcoms, is that Christmas has no lasting effect on anyone. On Christmas Day, Bart Simpson can accidentally burn all the presents, and Denise Royle can give birth to Baby David, but come January, they will be the same flawed, funny people they were in November. Though this may sound depressing, and contrary to the transformational vibe we like to associate with the season, this is what makes the family-sitcom Christmas special by far the most authentic depiction of Christmas in all of art (yes, it does count as art). Sitcom families ­simply don’t have the headspace for moments of epiphany.

They are usually overwhelmed with Christmas admin, rather than Christmas spirit, struggling to get through the day without a fight or a fire, flat out just trying to keep the show on the road. Which is, of course, what Christmas has always been about. Mary and Joseph were much too busy looking for a hotel room to reflect on their life choices or become better people. The Nativity in Luke’s Gospel essentially plops them in a 1st-century sitcom, ­complete with a classic race-against-time storyline and a slightly creaky episode-of-the-week plot device that you might expect to come from a frazzled writers’ room at 3am – “Maybe they have to go back to Joseph’s home town because of a national census or something..?”

Even The Simpsons follows the same formula - Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo

In the family sitcom, as in the Nativity, as in real life, Christmas is just not the right time for a drastic course-correction or an existential breakthrough. And for most of us, it is deployed in precisely the opposite way. No matter how eventful the rest of the year may have been, and how frayed family relationships might have become, Christmas is a time to insist upon continuity – not just to eschew change, but to deny its very existence.

As children become adults and contact between generations becomes stilted and infrequent, Christmas Day is an opportunity for families to huddle around the sacred relics (a homemade decoration from 1989, a bottle of cherry brandy from 2003) and perform the arbitrary, arcane rituals (Pictionary, calling Uncle Mick in Canada) that somehow cobble together a sense of family identity and, hopefully, solidarity. Less a time of renewal and rebirth, as the likes of Klaus or A Christmas Carol would have us believe, Christmas is, in fact, a time of regression, as we all slot back into the traditional, maddening family roles we’ve always occupied, often against our will.

Try as we might to use the festive period to initiate something new or sever our connections with the past, we find ourselves unable to avoid clambering back into the sitcom we hoped we’d left behind. In fact, the origin story that most of us are celebrating at Christmas is not the one about Jesus Christ, or even Santa Claus, but our own family.

