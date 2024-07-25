Here’s Why the Number 4444 Feels So Special

Do you feel a spark of curiosity when you catch 11:11 on your clock in the kitchen? If you see 5555 on the address to the salon for your hair appointment, does it make you pause? Maybe you brush it off as a coincidence, or possibly you have an inkling that it’s the universe speaking to you.

Angel numbers are a form of communication that allow our spiritual guides to give us directions on our path. You don’t have to be a physicist to understand and receive magic from numbers. As cliche as it sounds, you just have to believe—and have a bestie like us that can tell you what they mean! So if 4444 has been crossing your path, then let’s find out why.

What’s an angel number?

Angel numbers are secret codes to understanding how the universe operates. Numbers have been a part of civilization since ancient times, dating far back to Ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Arabic history. The complex design of space and numbers isn't just meant for the architects who built your home or for doing your taxes. It’s also a communication tool that the universe uses to guide us on our path. Angels are like benevolent beings that have our best interest at heart, able to see the bigger picture of our life. They help us navigate the sometimes chaotic path as we courageously move forward everyday.

What does angel number 4444 mean?

The angel number 4444 is a reminder to be rooted in gratitude, resilience, strength and a stable foundation. If you’re on a path, but you're growing tired and can’t see the way forward, 4444 reminds you to not give up. Keep going because you haven’t reached the end just yet. As you build with patience and intuition, you are creating a foundation that can’t be shaken. It will ground you through change and instability.

Adding two 4s together gives you the number 8, which is an affirmation on achievement. When you tap into your strength and perseverance, it almost undoubtedly leads to success

If you add the numerals of 444 together, you get 4+4+4+4=16, and then you can further break that down to 1+6=7. 7 is a nudge that divine alignment is on your side. This is an additional reminder that staying the course and building foundation takes faith in what you can’t yet see. When you see 4444, know that you are on path, and greatness takes time.

What does angel number 4444 mean for love?

Love is best thought of as a verb—it takes action and time to grow into its deepest form. Seeing angel number 4444 in association with love is a sign not to give up admist challenges. Persevere because you have the strength needed to build an unbreakable foundation. If you are focusing on self-love or love with another person, angel number 4444 is a reminder to build a solid foundation to reap the benefits love has to offer. Focus on your own needs and the needs of your loved one, and nurture love's growth with patience and intention. With time and effort, you’ll find a successful and very gratifying relationship in love.

What does angel number 4444 mean for a twin flame?

Twin flames are two halves of the same whole. Your twin flame is a perfect match but also a mirrored reflection of all your pain points. It’s typical for the twin flame journey to have a runner and a chaser, always searching for connection while experiencing periods of separation. If 4444 is showing up in regards to your twin flame relationship, then it’s a good sign that you are stable in your connection. It can also attest to the grounding in your spiritual growth and reaping the benefits from your dedicated and committed self-work. The presence of 4444 can also mean that you have reached a place of balance and harmony with your twin flame, which is a huge accomplishment. If you and your twin flame are separated, then 4444 could be a message to stay the course on self-work in order to cultivate foundation and harmony within before you come back into union.

What does angel number 4444 mean for my career?

If you see 4444 in regards to your career, it could be a sign that you have been putting in the work (pun intended). You've built a solid foundation, and now success is imminent. If you are feeling discouraged with your career and you see 4444, it could be a reminder to not give up. Instead, stay the course and work diligently, and then you will be rewarded with patience. Foundations take time to build and it can be easy to get discouraged when you don’t see results. Your angels don’t want you to give up, and showing you 4444 on a license plate, in a phone number, or on a billboard could be your angels' way of trying to whisper words of encouragement to you. Your angels say, “Success in your career is imminent if you stay resilient.”

What should I do if I keep seeing angel number 4444?

If the angel number 4444 won’t leave you alone, take it as a sign that you are putting in the effort to create a foundation for yourself—and then keep working! If you aren’t creating a grounding environment and you’re avoiding the work, this could be your reminder to come into gratitude and stay resilient. We all need reminders that we are getting it right, and your angels don’t want to leave you hanging. If you see 4444 on your path, let it be a reminder that you are solid and you have the strength that it takes to keep on keepin' on!

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Photo credit: Getty/Margie Rischiotto

You Might Also Like