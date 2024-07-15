Why pasta salad isn't always healthy, even with all those vegetables

Pasta salad is a favorite summer staple that adorns many picnic tables and is featured at poolside parties the whole season long. It's popular for many reasons, among which are its low-cost ingredients, tangy flavors and the fact that "it can be served cold on warm days," says LeeAnn Weintraub, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant based in Los Angeles. "Pasta salad can also be made ahead of time and served right (out) of the refrigerator, making it is ideal for picnics and barbecues," she adds.

While some of the ingredients commonly included in pasta salad aren't healthy, others are – and there are several ways to further improve the nutritional value of the dish, which can make it both healthier and tastier.

What is pasta salad?

Pasta salad is a chilled side dish that's known in Italian as pasta fredda or insalata di pasta. Its main ingredient, unsurprisingly, is one or more types of pasta (tri-colored spiral pasta is the most customary one in the U.S.), but it also commonly contains several fresh vegetable options tossed in. These often include diced red, green, or yellow peppers, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and broccoli.

Sometimes dried cranberries, zucchini, peas, mandarin oranges, cheese, grapes, asparagus and various nuts like almonds, pecans and peanuts are also added; and some people like to also include a protein such as chicken. "I also add in sundried tomato, fresh herbs, and spinach to my pasta salad," says Weintraub. The chilled pasta and ingredients are usually tossed together with a vinaigrette or Italian-style salad dressing, seasoning mix or mayonnaise.

Such a wide variety of ingredients "allows for numerous flavor combinations and dietary preferences," says Amy Goodson, a nutritionist and registered dietitian at The Sports Nutrition Playbook. "Pasta salad also has the advantages of holding up well over time – especially when dressed with vinaigrettes instead of mayo or creamy dressing – which makes it a reliable choice for outdoor events."

Is pasta salad healthy?

Most foods are no more or less healthy than the sum of their parts and pasta salad is no exception. "Pasta salad can be nutritious, depending on its ingredients," explains Goodson. For instance, she praises the vegetables in pasta salad for their vitamin, mineral and antioxidant contents – which can reduce one's risk of disease and protect cells from damage. She adds that olive oil-based dressings included in many pasta salad recipes are also a good source of healthy monounsaturated fats, "which are good for heart health."

Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, similarly praises the many known health benefits that come from eating a diet rich in a variety of vegetables. She adds that many people also make the dish with whole-grain pasta, "which is a great source of manganese, selenium, phosphorus and dietary fiber." She says that whole-grain pasta is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, colorectal cancer, diabetes and obesity, and can also help maintain steady blood sugar levels.

But when one uses refined pasta that's made from white flour, Goodson notes, the opposite occurs as refined fiber can cause spikes in blood sugar.

Other common ingredients in pasta salad can be similarly worrisome. "Some high-calorie ingredients often found in pasta salad include mayo, cheese, oil and creamy salad dressing," cautions Weintraub. "Loading up the dish with these heavier ingredients can make it unnecessarily high in fat and calories." Indeed, a single tablespoon of olive oil contains 124 calories and a 1/2 cup of mayonnaise contains about 750 calories.

How to make pasta salad healthier

The avoidance of such condiments is the easiest way to improve pasta salad's nutritional value, which can help one feel better about eating it more often. To do so, Goodson advises replacing oil, mayo or creamy dressing with vinegar or one's own dressing, "made with Greek yogurt or pureed cottage cheese, which can also boost the protein content and decrease the amount of saturated fat."

Another way of bumping up the dish's protein value is by including beans or chickpeas and meats such as grilled chicken or shrimp, advises Susie. "The added protein will also help keep you fuller for longer," she says.

It's also important to keep pasta salad safe. "Pasta salad should be maintained at a temperature between 32 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit and should not be left out of refrigeration for more than two hours if indoors," says Susie, adding that if the dish is left outside in a hot environment, it shouldn't be kept out of refrigeration for longer than an hour. "Leaving pasta salad out longer can allow the growth of harmful bacteria, which can cause food poisoning," she cautions.

To reduce such risks, adds Weintraub, "let pasta salad chill in the refrigerator until serving or keep the dish on ice during hot summer weather."

