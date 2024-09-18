Why prepping for a vacation feels like a job

Going on vacation is a job in itself, according to a new study. A recent survey of 2,000 American homeowners found that the average person has at least six tasks on their to-do list to get ready for vacation. And near the top of the list were items like doing last-minute shopping (70%), cleaning the house (54%), making sure friends and family have a key to the house in case of an emergency (50%), unplugging appliances (38%) and setting the lights on a timer (28%). Conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Schlage, the survey looked at homeowners' pre-vacation checklists to see which home safety measures are top of mind and which fall through the cracks before jetting off. Respondents will generally check at least twice, on average, if they’ve locked the front door before embarking.