Why Prince George might not take on royal duties until his 'twenties'

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing their three young children for their duty as working royals in the future.

But according to a new royal book, future king Prince George, ten, is unlikely to carry out royal engagements until he's much older and finished with his education.

Robert Hardman talks about the contrast between how King Charles and Prince William grew up in his latest publication, King Charles III: The Inside Story.

"Whereas Charles III had his future mapped out without consultation, Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his choice of university education, his engagement with the armed forces and his introduction to regular royal duties. He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

"'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties,' says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the Coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was clearly the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"

George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, have accompanied their parents Wiliam and Kate at some of their public outings in recent years, including volunteering with a Scout group just days after the coronation.

Tune in to listen to Robert Hardman on the latest episode ofHELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, where he reveals that King Charles 'loves' seeing his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

George travelled to France with William to cheer on Wales during the Rugby World Cup last October. The young prince, who has a keen interest in sport like his parents, has also attended major football matches, including the Euro 2020 tournament, as well as Wimbledon.

The prince sat his first major set of tests last November, believed to be entrance exams for his future school.

George is expected to move to the next stage of his schooling at the age of 13 and is tipped to attend his father William's former school, Eton, or his mother Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College.

The Wales children are currently enrolled at Lambrook co-educational prep school in Berkshire.

The Prince of Wales has postponed his royal engagements in order to support his wife, the Princess of Wales, as she recuperates in hospital following abdominal surgery.

William was seen leaving The London Clinic in a car on Thursday after visiting Kate.

The future Queen was admitted to the private hospital on Tuesday for successful abdominal surgery, which Kensington Palace said was planned.

She is said to be "doing well" but will remain in the exclusive clinic for between ten to 14 days, and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.