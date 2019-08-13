King's Cup sailing regatta: Who Princess Charlotte was sticking her tongue out at
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head-to-head at a sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight last week, but it was their children who stole the show.
Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, were spotted watching the race with their grandparents Michael, 70, and Carole Middleton, 64, on a nearby boat.
They joined their parents for the prize giving ceremony afterwards and Princess Charlotte made the crowd and mum Kate, 37, erupt with laughter after poking her tongue out.
But she was actually making the cheeky gesture to someone she knew.
According to Hello! Kate pointed out Michael Middleton to her young daughter and Charlotte responded by sticking her tongue out at her grandfather.
It was among one of the best moments from the day.
Prince George delighted the crowds when he wore a captain’s hat on board the boat and showed the world that he’d lost more of his baby teeth.
The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in the style stakes with a nautical-themed outfit as she arrived in Cowes. The regatta was held to raise awareness and funds for eight of the royal couple’s patronages.
Kate was the skipper for The Royal Foundation but her team came last and she took home the giant wooden spoon. Husband William, 37, teased his wife after his yacht came in joint third.
Bear Grylls took home the trophy with conservation charity Tusk and he even revealed that Prince George had eaten his first ant that day.