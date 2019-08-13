King's Cup sailing regatta: Who Princess Charlotte was sticking her tongue out at

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went head-to-head at a sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight last week, but it was their children who stole the show.

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, were spotted watching the race with their grandparents Michael, 70, and Carole Middleton, 64, on a nearby boat.

They joined their parents for the prize giving ceremony afterwards and Princess Charlotte made the crowd and mum Kate, 37, erupt with laughter after poking her tongue out.

READ MORE: Best photos of Kate, William, George and Charlotte at the King’s Cup

Princess Charlotte pokes her tongue out. [Photo: Getty] More

Mum Kate laughs after Charlotte's gesture. [Photo: Getty] More

Story continues