Why your ski holiday is under threat

While the snow conditions have been looking pretty good recently, it has been an unsettling few days for ski holidays. Last week came the news that Powder White – which has specialised mainly in offering chalets and apartments in the French Alps and the United States for the last 20 years – has suddenly ceased trading at the busiest point in the season.

Meanwhile the 40-year old Esprit Ski – the industry’s leading family specialist – is set to close at the end of this season. And its sister company, Inghams, founded in 1934 and one of skiing’s most famous brands (now part of a group called Hotelplan), has been put up for sale by its Swiss owners.

There is no risk to current customers of Esprit and Inghams, which has made record profits recently. But the failure of Powder White is immediately concerning for skiers. The London-based company was founded in 2003 and, until 2020, it held an Atol licence, which meant it could offer flight-inclusive holidays. According to the CAA, which administers the Atol protection scheme, that licence lapsed during the pandemic in 2020. But Powder White was able to continue to trade as long as it didn’t offer flight-inclusive packages and concentrated on accommodation-only bookings. The risk for its customers who have booked such arrangements but are yet to travel this season, is that they will lose both their holidays and the money they have already paid.

According to a statement posted on its website, Powder White blames its failure on “the immeasurable combined impact of Brexit and Covid, which has more recently been compounded by the cost of living crisis”. This has meant that it is not able “to fulfil its obligations and most importantly, our valued guests’ ski holidays”.

The statement does not say how many people have been affected and what, if any, refund they might receive. The concern is that the company did not seem (nor is it legally obliged) to offer financial protection for its customers. The last set of accounts it filed (in 2022) appears to show losses of more than £400,000, so advance payments made for holidays may well be in jeopardy.

Telegraph Travel has tried to contact Powder White for comment, but received no response. The website statement says: “We are in the process of urgently contacting customers with forthcoming ski holidays to lay out the options available to them.”

There is no such risk to customers of Ski Esprit, which is fully-bonded and intends to complete its programme this year. But next season will look different without one of the leading family specialists which offers high-quality child care so that parents are free to hit the slopes. And we will have to wait and see who buys Inghams and what difference that will make to the winter sports landscape.

How to make sure your ski holiday is protected

The failure of Powder White is a reminder that those who book travel arrangements independently can be highly vulnerable to financial failures. There are three key ways of making sure that you won’t lose money if your ski company suddenly goes out of business. Here is what to look for.

1. Look for Atol bonding

All tour operators which sell you a “package” holiday including flights and accommodation are legally required to hold a bonded licence – known as an Atol – from the Civil Aviation Authority. The great advantage of the Atol scheme over other protection arrangements (such as those below) is that it not only refunds you if you have paid but are yet to travel, but it will also allow your holiday to continue and arrange for you to return as planned if your operator fails while you are away. Check for details and membership at caa.co.uk/atol-protection.

2. Pay with a credit card

Under the Consumer Credit Act, your card issuer must refund you any losses you suffer if the company you have paid goes out of business and owes you money. It is useful back-stop protection for all large purchases but especially travel arrangements – whether you are renting a chalet, buying a flight or booking a transfer.

3. Buy the right insurance

Some – but by no means all – travel insurance companies include cover for supplier failure. Those that do allow you to claim back losses if your ski company goes out of business. Be sure to check both the excess which applies to the claim and that the policy limits are high enough to cover the cost of your holiday.