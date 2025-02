Why can’t I stop looking at myself on video calls?

‘Has anyone ever told you you have lovely eyes?’ Photograph: Tim Robberts/Getty Images (posed by a model)

Why can’t I stop looking at myself on video calls? It’s become obsessive, to the point where I have to turn off the camera. Daniel Brown, London

