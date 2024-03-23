Why Tunisia’s capital remains an undiscovered jewel

Tunis is well-known for its colourful ceramics - Alamy Stock Photo

“When you say Tunisia, people think of the beach and these huge resorts,” says Tunis local and gallerist Selma Feriani. “But its capital is so underrated.”

And she’s right. Close to 200,000 British tourists headed for Tunisia last year, and with new flight routes set to launch this summer, it looks likely to be even more popular in 2024. But despite this surge in popularity, it’s still the lure of the fly-and-flop – in Hammamet, or on the island of Djerba – which draws the majority of Tunisia’s visitors. Meanwhile, the country’s more than 3,000-year-old capital Tunis remains a largely undiscovered jewel – and one which increasingly deserves to be thought of as a worthy destination in its own right.

Bursting with fascinating cuisine and art, and infused by Berber, French, Roman and Ottoman influence born of trade and empire – and just under three hours by air from the UK – Tunis makes rich (and practical) pickings for a city break. Wandering the medina, taking in the treasures of the Bardo National Museum, and dipping into the city’s burgeoning creative scene, you get the sense of a powerful duality – a city at once dense with history, but resolutely forward-looking. And what city breaker could ask for more?

It’s best to begin in the maze-like medieval medina, a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1979. Dating from 698 around the Zitouna Mosque – the oldest in the city – the warren of streets is dotted with smaller mosques, hammams and the secluded, intricately decorated courtyards characteristic of madrasas (religious schools).

The Zitouna Mosque is the oldest in the city - Alamy Stock Photo

Like those in Marrakech, the narrow lanes of the souk are packed with stalls, bedecked with everything from fabric and crockery to slippers. Unlike those in Marrakech, however, you’ll find these vendors less forceful, the tourist traps far fewer in number, and the atmosphere altogether friendlier.

The souks of Tunis are most certainly worth a wander - Alamy Stock Photo

Just beyond the babs (gates) of the medina, the Ville Nouvelle neighbourhood – centred on Avenue Habib Bourguiba, with its Big Ben-like clock tower – echoes the city’s time under French rule (1881-1956). With the Cathedral of St Vincent de Paul and St Olivia of Palermo emblematic of the colonial period, the wider architecture of the area takes in three main styles: art deco; art nouveau; and Arabisance, a style combining elements of European and Islamic architecture.

Several millennia of Tunisian history are well presented at the Bardo National Museum (bardomuseum.tn, entry £3.30) – home to one of the largest collections of Roman mosaics in the world – while the extensive archaeological site at Carthage (commune-carthage.gov.tn; £2.55) allows visitors to stroll the Roman Baths of Antoninus, Punic Ports and amphitheatre.

Our writer bedded down in Dar Marsa Cubes

Carthage’s history, however, did not start with the Romans. The original city and eventual trading empire was founded in the 9th century BC, only to be destroyed in 146 BC and later rebuilt by them. But what if it hadn’t been destroyed? This is the question taken on by Tunisian artist Nidhal Chamekh in Et si Carthage? (And what if Carthage?), the inaugural show at the Selma Feriani Gallery (selmaferiani.com) which ran earlier this year, drawing striking parallels between the Romans in Africa and later European colonisation.

Opened in January 2024, the new 2,000-sq m space – the country’s largest commercial art space, hosting three exhibition spaces and a bookstore – sees Feriani uproot from a former convent in idyllic, hilltop Sidi Bou Said to industrial neighbourhood La Goulette. “In Paris, New York and London, many galleries are in industrial areas, but for Tunisia, this is new,” Feriani explains.

Work by Tunisian artst Nidhal Chamekh, shown at the inaugural show at the Selma Feriani Gallery - Selma Feriani

The rise of creative hubs in such areas has been a theme of Tunis’s evolving art and design landscape, which, according to many local artists, was catalysed by Tunisia’s 2011 revolution. Contemporary art centre La Boîte is actually set within a medical supplies distribution company, quite literally “bringing art to the workers”, as project manager Manel Ben Ali, also a visual artist in her own right, explains.

The PhosPhor design district in La Marsa unites some of the city’s leading creatives, providing something of a one-stop shop for a venture into the burgeoning scene: interior design and furniture at Marmo Spirito, homeware and pop-up fashion boutiques at Marlo & Isaure, tradition-inspired accessories at La Liste Tunisienne, and a roster of lively events (from exhibitions to DJ sets) at creative collective La Ruche.

Back in the centre of town, L’Art Rue (lartrue.org) is a community hub largely working with youth living in the medina, but best known for its epic biannual event Dream City, which brings local and international artists (along with thousands of visitors) to hidden corners of the maze of ancient streets. The diverse offering of 32bis and Central round out a day of creative exploration in downtown Tunis.

But it would be remiss to come here with an appetite only for culture: Tunis also has a wonderful, diverse food scene full of rich local produce. You might fuel your exploring with bags of dried figs in olive oil, fragrant bergamot oranges and soft cheese with parsley picked up at the Central Market (9 Rue de Allemagne), but there are also plenty of small, cheap outlets dotting the city, offering the likes of tuna, potato and harissa-stuffed fricassé sandwiches, sugar-dusted bambalouni donuts, and egg-filled brik filo pastry.

Food markets take pride of place in Tunis - Getty

If you prefer to luxuriate over your meals, it’s worth stopping at Fondouk El Attarine for Tunisian specialities (fondoukelattarine.com), or at seafront Le Golfe, an upmarket spot serving spaghetti laced with boutargue Mediterranean caviar (restaurantlegolfe.com).

Though downtown is also flush with cafés, seafront neighbourhood Sidi Bou Said reigns supreme when it comes to coffee. Visit the district in the morning and sit among the orange trees that front stylish brunch spot Bleue! (8 Rue Habib Thameur), or sip traditional brews at teahouse Kahoua El Alia, set within a former mosque beside the ruins of Carthage.

But when evening falls? It’s time to try the local wine. There are plenty of nice spots for this, but the loveliest is the pleasant terrace at La Villa Bleue (lavillableuesidibousaid.com), where you can gaze out across the Gulf of Tunis, and toast to the discovery of a new favourite city. “Saha!” (cheers), as they say in Tunisian Arabic.

Essentials

Elise Morton was a guest of Selma Feriani Gallery (selmaferiani.com).

Tunisair (tunisair.com) flies direct from London Heathrow and Gatwick to Tunis, from £140 return.

Dar Marsa Cubes (dar-marsa-cubes.com) has double rooms from £85 per night.