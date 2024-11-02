Wildlife shelter's 'amazing effect' on wellbeing

The new shelter is already proving popular, organisers say [The Bay]

A wildlife shelter is helping people encounter nature and connect with each other and it is having an "amazing effect", organisers have said.

The shelter at Preesall and Knott End, Lancashire, has already helped locals with with "nature based wellbeing sessions".

Kirsty Tyler of The Bay, which is running the programme, said: "It's only been going two weeks and has become very popular."

The new shelter is situated in the Hope Community Care Hub's garden.

The shelter should soon be available for the whole community to use [The Bay]

The Bay started out in Morecambe but its outreach has now taken in the Over Wyre area, Fleetwood and Thornton Cleveleys.

Ms Tyler said the community hub had been working with The Bay, The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and South Merseyside’s coastal wellbeing project which was set up in the aftermath of Covid to help people overcome, stress, isolation and loneliness.

"It is amazing the effect of being outdoors and how nature activities especially can help people feel better," she said.

"This can be anything from making bird feeders, completing wildlife surveys and doing bee-friendly planting."

The outdoor shelter will soon also be available for use by the whole community outside of the wellbeing sessions.

The Bay: A Blueprint for Recovery has helped about 400 people experiencing poor mental health who have been prescribed nature therapy by GPs and other healthcare professionals.

