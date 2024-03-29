Is Wilko back on the high street?

Matthew Horwood - Getty Images

In 2023, Wilko collapsed into administration after talks to secure a rescue deal failed. However, the high street retailer is now bouncing back with new store openings.

Last year, 400 stores were closed, putting more than 12,000 jobs at risk. But December 2023 saw Wilko's intellectual property and website bought by CDS Superstores (owners of The Range). Since, Wilko's website has been back up and running, and there have been a handful of new store openings around the UK, with more on the way.

Wilko store locations now include:

- Plymouth

- Luton

- Exeter

- St Albans (opens 29th March 2024)

- Rotherham (opens 29th March 2024)



WILKO

Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and Wilko, said: 'For the majority of its 93 years, Wilko was an incredibly successful business that gave its customers exactly what they needed to get their home and garden jobs sorted. It was their advanced own-brand capabilities that encouraged us to invest in the brand and wilko.com and, we’re excited to now be selling Wilko products online once more and across our 200 stores network.



‘The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable. It’s clear that there’s a huge love for Wilko and we’ve seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products. That’s why we’ve decided to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve.

'Our team from Wilko that joined us through the acquisition has shown true resilience, they’ve set to work to integrate the best parts of Wilko into The Range’s operational systems. We’re expanding that team every day with new Wilko hires and can’t wait to extend that back out to local communities.

'We’ll endeavour to give ex-Wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores.'

Hugh R Hastings - Getty Images

Founded by JK Wilkinson, Wilko launched in 1930 with a single hardware shop in Leicester (then known as Wilkinson Cash Stores) for families to stock up on household supplies, and buy tools and furnishings for DIY jobs, all at low prices.

Story continues

By the 1990s, Wilko expanded across Britain and became known as Wilkinson. Towards the end of 2008, it had filled the high street gap left by the collapse of Woolworths, but it wasn't until 2013 that the rebranding of the family-owned chain to Wilko began. In recent years, Wilko struggled after facing competition from Poundland, B&M, Home Bargains and The Range.



Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.

You Might Also Like