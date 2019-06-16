Prince William plays with youngest son Louis in sweet snap to mark Father's Day

Prince William was seen holding son Louis at Trooping the Colour last Saturday [Image: Getty]

At last week’s Trooping the Colour, a playful Prince Louis in the arms of doting dad Prince William was the centre of attention.

Now, a new adorable picture of the Duke of Cambridge and his youngest child has been released to mark Father’s Day.

Kensington Palace’s Instagram account shared a photo of William playing with the one-year-old at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

Louis can be seen being guided by his father - pulling a funny face at him - on a rope swing in the ‘Back to Nature’ garden his mum Kate Middleton designed.

It was simply captioned: “Happy Father’s Day!”

The post also paid tribute in another image to Prince Charles.

William and his father can be seen in the shot, taken in 2012, at RAF Valley in Anglesey.

The Duke was then serving a three-year tour with the RAF Search and Rescue Force.

Royal fans were delighted with the adorable father-son pics, and the post has already received 120k ‘likes’.

One person wrote: “I love this. No self promotion, simple words that encompass and apply to all... A two lovely pictures that show us what it means to William.”

Another commented: “Beautiful pictures. Beautiful family. So adorable. Have a nice day to all fathers everywhere.”

A third shared: “This has to be one of my fav photos of William as a father... the look from Louis to his dad is priceless. Such a look of trust.”

However, many noted the absence of five-year-old Prince George and four-year-old Princess Charlotte, and asked why they hadn’t shared a picture of William with all three children.

One person wrote: “Need a portrait [of] Prince William with the three of his children.”

Another commented: “Sorry, I don’t agree with the photo’s choice. Where are Charlotte and George?”

