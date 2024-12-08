Wiltshire in Pictures: Star Wars and 'Fudgehenge'

The darkness to light service at Salisbury Cathedral marked the start of Advent [Getty Images]

Christmas is fast approaching and festive events are already under way across Wiltshire this week.

Choristers sang by candlelight during the advent procession at Salisbury Cathedral.

And to get visitors in the festive spirit, a magical light trail awaits visitors to the National Trust's Stourhead estate.

Here is a selection of the best pictures from across the county.

Advent: More than 1,300 candles were gradually lit for the annual Darkness to Light service at Salisbury Cathedral on 29 November, which is one of the most popular events of the liturgical year.

After-dark: Visitors to the National Trust's Stourhead are in for a magical treat with the annual Christmas light trail through the estate, which runs until 1 January 2025.

If you are lucky, you may even spot Santa between the trees.

No ordinary assignment: The works yard team at Salisbury Cathedral had the daunting task of bringing the 29ft high Christmas tree into the building, where it will stay until Candlemas on 2 February. The Nordmann Fir tree comes from Longleat Forest.

Sci-fi: Star Wars fans have been getting up close to their favourite characters ahead of an auction of movie memorabilia in Chippenham.

The film props and outfits are being sold by Luke Kaye, who ran Skywalkers costume shop in Swindon.

Rubbish: Swindon Borough Council's councillor, Chris Watts, is pictured surrounded by colourful recycling bales, following the council's investment of £1m for a new recycling machine.

The hope is that the machine will boost recycling rates in the area and make money for the council through selling-off recycled materials.

Sweet: For when mince pies and a yule log simply will not do the job, Salisbury confectioners Rolys have created a magnificent diorama of world heritage site Stonehenge - or Fudgehenge - made entirely of fudge.

Santa makes an appearance too - of course.

Treefest: Many wonderful reinterpretations of the classic Christmas tree are on display at St Thomas' Church in The Maltings, Salisbury.

