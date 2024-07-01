Wimbledon Spectator Style: The Best dressed at the 2024 tennis championships

Wimbledon is back in full swing, serving up its signature blend of timeless elegance, intense matches, and star-studded sightings.

The 2024 tournament is no exception, as the stands fill with impeccably dressed guests (and, of course, the stylish tennis players) adding an extra layer of glamour to the iconic event. Each year, Wimbledon isn't just about the fierce competition on the court; it's also about who’s wearing what off the court, and this year is already proving to be a fashion feast.

On day one, the style stakes were high, and among the best-dressed attendees was the ever-stylish Princess Olympia of Greece. Her outfit was the epitome of preppy chic, perfectly capturing the sophisticated yet relaxed vibe of Wimbledon.

As guests stroll the grounds, sipping on Pimm’s and indulging in strawberries and cream, the fashion is as much a topic of conversation as the tennis itself. From wide-brimmed hats to chic sunglasses, and crisp blazers amongst elegant summer dresses, the spectators are bringing their A-game.

It’s clear that at Wimbledon, the court isn’t the only place where people are competing to be the best – the fashion stakes are just as high. Scroll on for the best dressed guests and celebrities at this year’s championships…

Wimbledon 2024 Best Dressed:

Poppy Delevingne's ensemble is the epitome of effortless chic. The long, flowy white trousers exude a relaxed yet refined vibe, perfect for a day out at Wimbledon. She paired them with a crisp white shirt, unbuttoned just enough to keep things interesting, adding a touch of playful sophistication. The cream pinstripe blazer brought in a hint of structure, balancing the look perfectly. Completing the outfit, her stylish brown handbag and oversized sunglasses have off an aura of timeless elegance.

Stepping into summer with pure grace, Princess Olympia's blue floral maxi dress was a sight to behold. The delicate white floral pattern paired with a white knit sweater casually draped over the shoulders added a preppy touch. Simple yet striking, white strappy sandals completed the look.

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel's red and white striped dress was nothing short of eye-catching. The bold pattern was perfectly complemented by the dress's structured design, making for a chic yet contemporary look, her white pumps added a touch of classic elegance.

Lucy Boynton charmed everyone with her retro-inspired outfit. The actress donned a delicate cream-colored lace dress with short sleeves and a Peter Pan collar. Her pink hair added a modern pop of colour, contrasting beautifully with the vintage vibe. White round sunglasses and black patent Mary Jane shoes completed the look.

Stylish duo Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire brought power couple vibes to the Wimbledon grounds. She dazzled in a white crop top and matching high-waisted mini skirt, adorned with chic silver buttons. Her metallic ballet flats and dark sunglasses added a chic retro twist to the look. He complemented her perfectly in a light blue knit and matching trousers.

Kirsty Gallacher aced with her sophisticated all-white ensemble. Her tailored white three-piece suit, creating a look of timeless elegance. Black strappy sandals added a subtle contrast blending perfectly into the prestigious atmosphere of Centre Court.