Win Big With These Game Day Food Recipes

Wondering what to feed your tailgate or party guests for football season? Easy finger food ideas and delicious dip recipes are a must for your game day gatherings. What would football be without your favorite game day food like buffalo chicken, ribs that fall off the bone, or gooey cheese dips? You could even host your own tailgate right in your backyard, or spruce up your living room with these party decorations for the perfect event.

Skip the store-bought veggie platter and cold takeout wings, and instead try out these crowd-pleasing recipes to satisfy your guests’ snack cravings this season. From crispy charred chicken wings to chorizo queso potato skins to buffalo chicken pull-apart bread, you’ll have everyone’s favorite appetizers covered while bringing some new dishes to the table. We’ve also included a few sneaky vegetarian and vegan recipes and some healthy game day food ideas that are sure to please all. For something sweet, you can try out these crafty football-inspired desserts.

You can even throw a few of these recipes in the slow cooker to ease your workload as the host. Some of our favorite main dishes like ribs and pulled pork sandwiches are made easy when you let your crockpot do the heavy lifting. When it’s time for your guests to head home, you can use these helpful cleaning tips to make your life easier when the game ends.