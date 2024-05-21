Wine cafe from Phoenix to make its NC debut this summer in Charlotte and Raleigh

The latest restaurant joining the lineup at Bowl at Ballantyne in south Charlotte will be a wine cafe.

Postino WineCafe, based in Phoenix, will make its debut in North Carolina with stores in Raleigh and Charlotte.

Raleigh’s Village District location will open in mid-summer at 401 Daniel followed by the Ballantyne cafe opening in late summer at 5210 Bowl St.

Flower Child is the first restaurant to open at the Bowl on Tuesday, May 21, followed by North Italia opening May 29 and Olde Mecklenburg Brewery debuting June 1. Other restaurants including The Salty doughnut shop, Bossy Beaulah’s Chicken Shack and Harriet’s.

Along with restaurants, Northwood Investors LLC’s Ballantyne Reimagined mixed-use development includes an amphitheater, greenway, apartments and New York-based Wegmans grocery store is expected to open in 2026.

The Bowl at Ballantyne location is ideal because of its dining, shopping and entertainment options as it continues to grow, Postino CEO Lauren Bailey told The Charlotte Observer.

Postino, Bailey said, is a great place for a first date or a quiet place to grab a drink with a friend after work.

The space for Postino

Postino’s south Charlotte space is 5,213-square-foot with indoor seating for 198 and a patio that seats 56.

The eclectic interior design is different at each store with mid-century modern furniture and art from local vintage shops representative of the area, Bailey said. Seating is a mix of tables, sofa areas and booths, plus a bar.

The Charlotte store will hire about 50 full- and part-time employees.

The Postino menu

Postino offers a rotation of boutique wines from the U.S., regional craft brews and cocktails. Expect a list of more than 30 wines by the glass.

“We only sell small-production wine,” Bailey said.

Open seven days a week, wine by the glass costs $6 until 5 p.m. The food menu has shareables such as charcuterie boards as well as paninis, soups and salads.

Ingredients are sourced from Spain, Italy and France.

The most popular dish is the bruschetta board, Bailey said. Customers can choose four of 11 spread toppings, such as brie, apple and fig; Mexican street corn; smoked salmon and pesto; or mushroom and mascarpone.

Snacks range from $9-$16 and the bruschetta board costs $18. Specials include a bottle of wine and a board of bruschetta for $25 on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Daily specials include $25 Bottle & Board on Monday and Tuesday evenings with a bottle of wine and a bruschetta board.

More about Postino

Postino’s name comes from the Italian word for postman, an homage to the former 1940s post office where the first Postino, which is part of Upward Projects restaurant development group, opened over 20 years ago.

Postino opened its 32nd store in San Diego in May and will expand to six states with the opening of the North Carolina stores.

Postino is exploring opportunities to open more stores in North Carolina, too, possibly near uptown Charlotte and Asheville, Bailey said.

“It’s everything I love — food, art and wine,” she said of Postino.