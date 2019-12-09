What the winner of I'm A Celebrity gets after they're crowned

From Cosmopolitan

Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday night.

She's thought to have been paid the same amount as Kate Garraway for her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle stint.

Jacqueline Jossa has been crowned this year's Queen of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle, but what does she actually get for spending three weeks living on a camp bed and being made to face her very worst fears?

Well, of course she gets the incredible feeling of winning after receiving weeks of support from a whole host of adoring fans across the UK.

However, aside from the signing up fee, she won't actually receive much else - not even the trophy she got handed at the end of the show, according to reports. Though, looking at it, it might actually be quite tricky fitting in a suitcase.

It was rumoured the former EastEnders star received £75,000 for her time in the jungle, which of course is a very nice amount of money. Regardless of winning the show, that fee will stay the same but she will undoubtedly make a ton more in deals, appearances and endorsements.

While Jac's NBF Caitlyn Jenner, who was voted out of camp on Friday, reportedly raked in the most money for her stint in the jungle, earning a rumoured £500,000, which is one of the highest figures a contestant has ever been paid.

Former footballer Ian Wright is said to be close behind Caitlyn, reportedly being paid £400,000 for his appearance on the show.

Ex-Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle is said to have earned £250,000 to enter the jungle, with journalist Kate Garraway getting £75,000, while rugby player James Haskell and DJ Adele Roberts are believed to have received £50,000 each.

