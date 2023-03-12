Winnie Harlow channels 'Hollywood circa 2000s' in chic Armani gown at 2023 Oscars

Winnie Harlow shined bright wearing a 2005 Armani Privé gown at the 95th Oscars. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow is bringing some brightness to the Oscars red carpet.

The 28-year-old Canadian supermodel looked stunning at the 95th Academy Awards, wearing a light yellow Armani Privé gown from its spring 2005 couture collection. The sleeveless number featured a slim bodice with a draped train, along with a black side zipper and black sequinned flower.

Harlow paired the chic gown, which she said channels "old school Hollywood circa 2000s," with a black clutch. The Cay Skin founder also wore silver jewelry, including a double-choker necklace, a sparkling cuff bracelet, shining drop earrings and several rings.

"I just wanted to keep it really chic and classy, so we're going with Archive Armani from 2005, and just some really beautiful soft hair, glowing skin," Harlow told "E! Live From the Red Carpet" host Laverne Cox.

Harlow said her gown is a note to "old school Hollywood circa 2000s." (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

When asked what film she's rooting for at this year's Oscars, Harlow mentioned that she wants to see "Everything Everywhere All at Once" win, noting that she watched it twice since it was "that good."

She also added that she's excited to see Rihanna, who's performing at the ceremony and also received an Oscar nod for best original song for "Lift Me Up."

"As a Caribbean girl, I'm so, so, so proud," Harlow noted on the red carpet. "The Caribbean is always working and doing good things, so I'm really, really proud to be in this moment and get to see her shine."

Harlow paired her bright look with shining silver jewelry and a black clutch. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Last summer, Harlow gave her fans a taste of her culture while visiting family on a trip to Jamaica.

In August 2022, she shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself showing her Caribbean family members some love, adding that she's "always connected to my roots." Harlow also brought her boyfriend, 27-year-old NBA star Kyle Kuzma, along for the getaway.

"Got to take my baby and my friends to see my daddy's house & mechanic garage (Young Services for all your Jamaican car troubles, car racing and car towing!!!), and my granny's house in Jamaica, where my Cay Skin inspo began," Harlow wrote in her caption.

"I feel like my granny should whoop me for kissing a boy in her front yard haha, but then I remember I'm grown now and this is one of the places that raised me. Memories don't live like people do."

