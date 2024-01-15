5 worst winter hair woes — and how to fix them, according to an expert stylist

Winter hair woes, be gone!

If winter weather makes you shiver thinking about the wear and tear on your hair, you’re not alone. From unbearable static to itchy dry scalp and of course, the dreaded hat hair, we can all agree that cold temperatures and icy winds can wreak havoc on your locks.

But fear not — we asked Civello Creative Director Morgan Roy for some expert tips to manage your winter hair woes.

The problem: Long hair caught in zippers

Those of us with long hair can all relate to this one: You’ve grown your hair to luscious lengths only to endure the frustration of getting it snagged in your zipper every time you bundle up in your winter parka. Short of chopping it all off,

The solution: So how can you avoid the pain of snagged hair? Use a french hair pin or a silk scrunchie to hold back your hair while you’re putting on your jacket,” suggests Roy. “Then you can release the pin or scrunchie, both of which are designed specifically not to leave a mark.”



The “U” shaped pin allows you to twist your hair up softly — perfect for a temporary fix — and the smooth surface of the silk scrunchie will hold it back loosely until you’re ready to head out the door.

The problem: Staticky locks

Who hasn’t suffered from static during those dry, wintery months? Not only do you notice it on your clothing, but your hair also suffers — which can cause your style to fall flat (or, uh, feather out).

The solution: “Since static is caused by lack of moisture in the air, using products that add moisture to the hair will help with this seasonal problem," explains Roy. Try using a facial mist on your hair or use a refillable mini spray bottle. You can even upcycle an old non-aerosol hair spray container to do the trick.” In addition to these daily hair hacks, consider adding a moisturizing mask to your weekly beauty routine to lock in extra hydration.

The problem: Dry hair

We all love the feel of shiny, nourished hair, but winter weather can ravage your hair’s health leaving you with dry, unmanageable tresses.

"You'll need to use products with ingredients that add hydration to the hair," Roy advises. "Switch your shampoo and conditioner to specifically formulated hydration products and use a leave in conditioner to fight dryness."

Toques? Cute. Toque hair? Not so cute.

The problem: Dry scalp

This itchy condition is one of the worst winter hair woes. As if the wintry air hasn’t caused enough havoc, it can also damage the protective layer on your scalp.

The solution: Roy explains that to combat this common hair woe, you need to restore the moisture zapped from your scalp. “It’s important to remove any build up on the scalp that can prevent oil from naturally occurring," she says. "I would suggest first exfoliating with brushing. Then add oil to the scalp and give yourself a relaxing head massage."

The problem: Hat hair

When the temperature plummets, you might be left with no alternative but to cover your head — but this often results in a squished hair style.

The solution: Roy has a creative solution for this cold weather concern. "Toques or hats with a silk lining will combat flattened hat hair," she says. "You can also skip the toque and give ear muffs a try.” You’ll find these cute and trendy alternatives to a hat will keep you cozy and help avoid ruining your hair.

Have questions about your hair? Let us know in the comments.

