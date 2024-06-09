Wolf Run’s Next Chapter: Phase 2 Construction Underway in Overland Park

West of the picturesque Overland Park Arboretum and south of the Heritage Park, an emerging treasure is making waves in the Kansas City real estate market – Wolf Run. This vibrant new home community masterfully combines the skills of some of the city’s top homebuilders, an enticing range of amenities, competitive pricing, and the sought-after charm of a southern Overland Park address.

Located near the intersection of 177th Street and Pflumm, Wolf Run invites homebuyers to experience the craftsmanship of esteemed builders like Gabriel Homes, Pauli Homes, Calyn Homes, and Crestwood Custom Homes. Each home is a blank canvas, ready for new owners to add their personal touch, with designs that range from grand and stately to sleek and modern.

Wolf Run is now buzzing with even more excitement as it announced the opening of its second phase earlier this year. Forty-six new lots are now available for those ready to bring their dream homes to life. This expansion underscores the high demand Wolf Run has generated, proving it to be not just a place to live but a destination to call home.

Construction for Phase 2 is well underway, with new homes at various stages of completion. Prospective homeowners can witness the progress firsthand, offering a unique opportunity to personalize their future living spaces.

For those eyeing a move to Wolf Run, home prices start from the $600,000s. The diverse styles and finishes cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Whether you dream of a timeless architectural marvel or a modern sanctuary, Wolf Run has the perfect design for your dream home.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to explore beyond blueprints and renderings. With several homes currently in various stages of construction, Wolf Run provides an immersive experience that allows buyers to choose between building from scratch or moving into a meticulously crafted home.

This neighborhood is more than a collection of houses; it represents a thoughtfully designed way of life. Beyond the exquisite homes, residents will enjoy a host of amenities designed to enhance daily living. An upcoming amenity center, featuring a pool and play structure, promises to add another layer of leisure and recreation. This community values not only the physical dwellings but also the shared spaces that foster connection and communal experiences.

Daily tours are available for those eager to explore what Wolf Run has to offer. This is not just a chance to see the craftsmanship up close; it’s an invitation to envision the life that awaits within these walls.

For more information and to take the next step toward your dream home, Wolf Run has made the process straightforward. A visit to their website, WolfRunKS.com, offers a comprehensive overview of the community, including available lots and detailed information about each builder. Alternatively, prospective homeowners can connect directly with the community managers at 913-777-6365.

Wolf Run is redefining what it means to be a home – a place where luxury meets nature, craftsmanship is celebrated, and community is a way of life. The second phase marks a significant milestone in the growth and success of this exceptional community, inviting you to become a part of its story and build your legacy in the beautiful southern Overland Park.

Wolf Run

Prices: Homes starting in the $600,000s.

Hours: Monday to Sunday 12PM to 5PM or by appointment

Directions: From 175th and Pflumm Road head south on Pflumm Road. Turn left (east) on Haskins St. into the neighborhood. Model office is located at 17649 Haskins St, Overland Park, KS 66013.

For more information contact: Cooper Patterson and Cheyenne Parrott: 913-777-6787 or sales@WolfRunKS.com

Website: WolfRunKS.com