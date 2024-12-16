Woman’s $10k Offer to Adopt Dog She Fell in Love with on Spain Trip Denied by Owners. She Vows to Come Back for Him

After Jennifer Lee attempted to adopt Piggy, an 'outside dog' she met on vacation, the owners denied her offer of $10k. Lee plans to return to him in 2025

Jennifer Lee’s bittersweet story of bringing her terminally ill dog Maggie to Spain for her final days took an unexpected turn when they befriend a local "outside dog" named Piggy.

During the four weeks Lee was abroad, the bond with Piggy transformed the trip with Maggie, so much so that Lee decided she wanted to make Piggy part of their family. However, Piggy's current family wants $50,000 for the dog — a sum they reportedly told Lee aligns with their business needs.

As Lee’s efforts to adopt and care for the seemingly ailing Piggy gained momentum — she's raised nearly $20,000 on GoFundMe — the Seattle native had to leave Spain. Before departing, she offered the dog's family $10,000, which they declined.

Despite the setbacks, Lee says she will not give up on Piggy.



Lee, who currently lives in Amsterdam, rebooked the same Spanish property for early January, and is eagerly counting down the days until she can return for another four-week stay with Maggie and hopefully be reunited with Piggy. In an update on TikTok, she writes, "I’ll be back for Mr. Pig in exactly 18 days.”

In the comment section, Lee further updates her followers, saying when she returns, she intends to take Piggy home with her but is currently looking into the legality of his adoption. “Guys, I’m sorry. I was working on the BTS on the legal stuff of this. I AM NOT leaving him,” she shares of her departure from Spain. “He will be mine one way or the other, but I cannot confirm an update until I deal with the legal stuff. Please bear with me.”

Before leaving, Lee made sure to provide Piggy with some comforts: she purchased him an orthopedic bed with fur lining and some festive Christmas toys.

While she awaits the reunion, Lee says Maggie has been visibly affected by the separation. During walks, Maggie has been crying, expressing her longing for her furry friend, Lee believes.

As Lee prepares to return to Spain at the start of the new year, both she and her followers are filled with anticipation about what lies ahead.

“This is going to be the longest 18 days of my life,” writes a TikTok user. “I can’t wait for you guys to reunite.”



