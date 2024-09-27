Woman flew to Sweden for 12 hours to try Swedish meatballs for just £44

A woman flew to Sweden for just 12 hours to try Swedish meatballs - for just £44. Adelina Popa, 28, is a self-proclaimed "extreme day-tripper" and often visits European cities in just one day. Her most recent trip saw her visit the city of Malmö, in the south of Sweden, on September 23, 2024. Adelina flew from Bristol Airport to Copenhagen on a £44 return flight at 8:40am. She then got a 25 minute train across the border to Malmö - costing £20 for a return. Adelina spent her 12 hours in the city indulging in Swedish delicacies, visiting the castle gardens and local parks before spending a couple of hours on a beach. She arrived back in the UK at 11pm - in time for work the next day.