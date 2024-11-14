Woman Gets Proposed to During Her Surprise Cancer Remission Party: 'Completely in Shock' (Exclusive)

Zoe Plastiras, who has been battling Lymphoma for the past two years, was told she was officially cancer-free in October

Courtesy of Zoe Plastiras and Joe Bird Zoe Plastiras and Joe Bird

A woman celebrated more than beating cancer at her remission party.

Another surprise was in store for Zoe Plastiras — who was told she was cancer-free last month after battling two years of failed treatments — when her boyfriend of five years, Joe Bird, suddenly got down on one knee to propose to her in front of their 100 guests.

"My partner said he had a surprise for me and I had to dress up. I had suspicions of a surprise remission party… but no suspicion of getting engaged!" Plastiras exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Joe was doing a lovely speech to all our guests about my journey to remission and then he got down on one knee!"

Courtesy of Zoe Plastiras and Joe Bird Joe Bird proposes to Zoe Plastiras

The bride-to-be was diagnosed with Primary Mediastinal Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at the end of her pregnancy with her daughter, Ophelia, on Dec. 23, 2022.

Related: Mom of 4 Is Placed in Hospice Care 2 Weeks Before Son's Wedding. On His Big Day, She's on the Dance Floor with a Smile (Exclusive)

"It was a cancer that had a 90% cure rate with first line therapy but unfortunately for me, I failed a lot of treatments," Plastiras says. "Finally in October 2024, after receiving my life saving treatment Car T Cell Therapy, I was declared remission 90 days later on Oct. 16. I will forever be grateful to that treatment. It got me into remission and was very easy on my body compared to my other treatments."

Courtesy of Zoe Plastiras and Joe Bird Joe Bird and Zoe Plastiras

A video posted on Plastiras' TikTok page, filmed by That Content Girl, captures moments from the remission party at The Bull hotel in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire. The party included a DJ, singer MaryKate, a backdrop piece that read "Celebrating Zoe F— Cancer" and a cake from Aching Yet Baking with a "Zoe Beat Cancer!" sign.

Related: Bride Mad After Future Sister-in-Law Announced Pregnancy at Her Bachelorette Party

Plastiras' sister even made a sweet video of her cancer journey for everyone to watch.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Only a few attendees were in on the secret proposal.

"Some family and friends knew, but he shocked pretty much everyone there including me," says Plastiras, who was proposed to with a radiant-cut diamond ring. "Everyone was filming it and crying and cheering! I was completely in shock that he did it in front of everyone because that would be my last guess. But it was perfect and I am over the moon."

The couple met in 2019 at a friend's birthday party. A week later, they started dating, and the rest is history.