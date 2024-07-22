Woman in her 30s dies after attack by pet dog in Coventry

A woman has died after she was attacked by a pet dog in Coventry.

Police were called to Wexford Road at about 12:15pm on Monday after receiving 999 calls.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but died shortly afterwards, they added.

The dog has been seized, with West Midlands Police stating they do not believe it to be a banned breed.

Chief Inspector David Amos, from the local neighbourhood policing area, said: “We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community for their support and to our emergency services colleagues who dealt with this incident.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly died and will be informing the coroner of her death.

“Although the breed of the dog is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we do not believe it to be of a banned breed. However, a full assessment will be required before we can confirm this.”

