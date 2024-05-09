Woman makes up to £2.5k a month turning old tea towels into dresses

A woman transforms old tea towels into dresses - after teaching herself to sew on YouTube. Scarlett Hawkes, 28, has always loved fashion and has been sewing since she was aged 14. But after dropping out of university - where she was studying womenswear - she decided to continue to teach herself. Scarlett learnt the basics from YouTube and Google and launched an Etsy shop during the pandemic. She started upcycling some clothes from her mum, Nicky, 57, but found her niche when she transformed a Heinz ketchup tea towel into a dress.