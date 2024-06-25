Woman Obsessed With The Colour Black Transforms Home Into Noir Abode. A woman obsessed with the colour black has transformed her home into a striking noir-themed abode. Vee Miller of Washington, DC, is a digital real estate marketer and content creator known for her unique and intense love affair with all things black. Vee began uploading videos showcasing her passion for black when she and her husband Derek started renovating an 1850s Row house they purchased in Baltimore. Including the bathroom renovation and exterior painting, the couple spent around $20k. Inside, the walls, furniture, and even kitchen appliances are all an unbroken symphony of black. Vee's TikTok account, @herblackhome, captivates audiences with a dynamic mix of DIY projects and home renovation snippets, amassing 101.4K followers and 4 million likes. "Black is not just a colour. It's a canvas, a space where imagination thrives. I don't see darkness as negative; it is a form of elegance, even comfort." said Vee.