Woman Rewatches Video of Her Home Birth — and Sees Something Totally Unexpected (Exclusive)

Nichol Gerber’s recent home birth experience became even more meaningful when she noticed her dog, Penny, had been silently present throughout the entire process. The moment was captured in a now-viral TikTok of when she looked back at the footage and realized her furry companion positioned quietly over her shoulder.

Gerber had always planned for a home birth for her second child. However, the rapid progression of her labor led to an unplanned scenario, with her midwife arriving 20 minutes after the baby was born. “My birth was really fast,” she exclusively tells PEOPLE of the Oct. 8, 2024, delivery, which became an unintentional free birth.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Nichol found the experience to be incredibly positive and empowering. Penny’s presence only added an extra layer of comfort to the already intimate family moment.

“I had no idea Penny was there until I think hours later when we were reeling in the facts of what happened," Gerber says.

The family brought Penny home on Valentine’s Day 2022; Gerber describes her as a calm creature. She didn't grow up with dogs herself, but Gerber has since formed a special connection with her now-3-year-old pup. “She’s very in tune with us, I think more than I realize," she says.

Gerber notes that Penny was closer to her during her pregnancy. “She’d be around me more and lay next to me more. Some nights when she’s cuddling up next to me, I’m like, ‘What are you feeling? What are you thinking? Are you trying to tell me something?’ ”

Nichol Gerber Nichol Gerber and family

Her nurturing presence was noted during the already powerful experience. “I think it’s really cool that she continuously brings a calming presence throughout our days,” Gerber shares. “It has been a full family moment because we do entwine Penny in our family activities, including photos.”

Since the birth, Penny has shown a gentle curiosity to the new addition to the family. “If she’s concerned about the baby’s crying, we do notice that she’ll go over and sniff her,” Gerber shares. “And she’ll make sure she’s okay or she’ll go near her until I’m able to pick her up.”

Because Gerber didn’t grow up around animals, when she posted the TikTok she didn’t expect such a reaction from followers. She notes: “I think I just didn’t realize how many people connect with animals — with dogs specifically.”

Nichol Gerber Nichol Gerber and family

“I very much believe that Penny knew what she was witnessing and seeing because she is a female,” Gerber continues. “Obviously, she can deliver babies so I think if she knew that I was able to deliver a baby and see signs of me being in labor I definitely think she knew what was going on.”

Penny was never meant to be in the birthing room, but Gerber notes she wouldn’t have had it any other way. “I think we just let it be. If my dog was going to be in the room then she is in the room. I love exactly how it turned out and it turned out better than I planned,” she reflects.



