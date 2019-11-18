Woman runs equivalent of 100 marathons barefoot

A retired professional athlete has achieved the incredible feat of running 2,620 miles across the UK barefoot.

Anna McNuff ran 2,620 miles – the equivalent of 100 marathons – in approximately five months.

She left the Shetland Isles in June 2019, and yesterday she finished her journey after crossing the finish line in Cannizaro Park, Wimbledon.

Her run took her through Scotland, across the border to Newcastle, and through the Pennines to Yorkshire. She then headed to Liverpool and took a ferry to Belfast, ran the Northern Irish coast, took a ferry back to Wales and travelled through Nottingham before heading towards Bristol.

Tough Anna crossed the line, in Cannizaro Park in Wimbledon, south west London, at 2pm on Sunday.

The last stages of her journey saw her cross over to the Isle of Wight before heading to London via Surrey.

She said: “I’ve had a quiet obsession with minimalist running for a few years now, ever since I read Born to Run [a 2010 non-fiction book about ultra runners, written by Christopher McDougall] and spent time in New Zealand - where many of the kids run around barefoot.

“Feet are quite the complex machine, with over 7,000 nerve endings in each sole and 26 bones in each foot. This adventure is a huge experiment – I’m looking to see if I can coax my feet into doing what they were truly built to do, after a lifetime of being squidged up in shoes.”

Anna completed the equivalent of 100 marathons barefoot.

While minimal running involves wearing lightweight shoes with reduced cushioning and reduced or no arch support, barefoot running takes this concept one step further.

