Woman Says Her Car Got Totaled and Her Estranged Husband Wants to Split the Insurance Payout, But She Doesn't

A woman says she is unsure if she should split an insurance payout with her estranged husband and she’s asking the internet to help her figure out what's right.

The woman, 43, detailed the situation on the Reddit forum “Am I the A------," explaining that she and her husband, 42, are in the process of getting legally separated, though he still lives in the home.

“I’m currently supporting both him and my 2 children,” she shared, writing that her ex works part-time by choice and pays less than a third of the household expenses.

The Redditor then went on to write that her car recently got totaled and she's expecting to receive an insurance payout. “I really need a new car since I drive for a living as a travel nurse,” she explained, “but I don’t think I can afford the payment without this insurance money going toward the purchase."

The problem? Her ex says he is entitled to half of the insurance money because he helped her with car payments for four years.

“The loan (since paid) and title are both in my name,” she wrote. “It is insured under his name, but I pay for both his and my car insurance and our shared homeowners insurance myself,” adding that she paid the final $12,000 on the initial $36,000 car loan on her own.

“Would I be the a------ if I kept the money to put toward a new car?” she asked her fellow Redditors.

In an update to the original post, the woman clarified that she is not looking for legal advice in this situation.

“It is more of an ethical question for my own peace of mind,” she explained. ”I’m a bit brainwashed from the relationship...and sometimes can’t tell up from down when it comes to what he’s entitled.”

While the original poster said she was not looking for legal advice, the vast majority of commenters advised her to seek legal counsel from a divorce lawyer before making any decisions.

“It doesn't matter if you are or aren't an [a------] and it doesn't matter if you think he is or isn't entitled to the money,” one commenter wrote. “You need to tell your lawyer. [The] law will determine if he's entitled to any money and, if he is, you will unfortunately have to pay him out.”



Others stressed the importance of keeping meticulous records.

“​​Make sure you have the documents to prove it’s your car and don’t you dare give him anything till sorted out by lawyers and the courts. He sounds a bit petty, good luck sista,” read one reply.

“Get divorced ASAP!! He’s mooching off you and unfortunately he’s probably going to get half your retirement. He’s going to ask for alimony and child support," another commenter wrote, going on to add another piece of advice: "Get a good lawyer!!”



