Woman Wins Lotto — Then Her Boyfriend Calls Her ‘Greedy’ for Not Sharing the Winnings

The woman said since she bought the ticket herself, he didn't deserve any of her winnings

A woman’s lotto dreams came true — but also caused some issues with her boyfriend.

The woman, 25, posted to Reddit anonymously to ask for advice about her recent victory. She wrote, “I recently won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. It’s the first time I’ve ever won anything big, and I was over the moon.” She noted that she has a boyfriend, 27, whom she’s been with for two years, and that they don’t live together but are planning on taking major steps in their relationship soon.

“When I told him about my win, he was excited at first, but then he started joking about how he’d spend it,” she wrote. “At first, it was lighthearted stuff like we’ll buy a fancy new gaming setup or finally upgrade my car. But as the night went on, his jokes got a little more serious. He said things like, ‘I guess I don’t have to save for that trip to Europe anymore—your treat!’ and ‘Finally, you can help me pay off some of my credit card debt.’ ”

She initially laughed it off, but as he kept mentioning larger things — including putting a down payment on a house with her winnings — it threw her off because they had not had “serious conversations about combining finances” at all.

“When I told him I planned to save most of it for myself — maybe invest or use it to pay off some of my student loans — he got upset and said I was being selfish,” she wrote. “He said that couples share everything and that it was our win, not just mine, because he’s supported me through a lot.”

But she wasn’t convinced and turned to Reddit for a second opinion. She noted that she bought the ticket with her money, scratched it herself and never made any promise to him that she would share any winnings. But her boyfriend called her “greedy and distant” and claimed that “this shows I’m not serious about our relationship.”

The commenters were overwhelmingly on the poster’s side. One person wrote, “You actually won twice!!! First the $50k, then an even greater value. Insight into who you are dating. Get away from him now.”

Others noted that her boyfriend seemed to overestimate how far $50,000 would go. “A new car, a house, an international vacation, and still enough money to pay off credit card debt? I'm beginning to see why he has credit card debt. Dude is financially illiterate,” one person wrote.

Another person added, “It’s your money, not his. Anything you give him or spend on him is a massive privilege for him and to have the audacity to try and spend it for you is a massive red flag.”

The original poster replied to a comment that she was thinking about breaking up with her boyfriend, as some commenters suggested. “The more I think about it, the angrier I get,” she wrote. “He's been manipulating me for a long time, but this will stop now!”



