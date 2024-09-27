Woman's 'break up' tummy ache turns out to be ovarian cancer
A woman who put her stomach ache down to the "anxiety" of her break-up was diagnosed with ovarian cancer - aged 19. Storm Reveley, 22, had just split from her ex-partner when she started suddenly experiencing stomach pains. At first she put down her pain and loss of appetite down the "anxiety" because of the break-up before trying to cut out dairy in case she was lactose intolerant. But when Storm started to get bloated, feel lightheaded, experiencing painful bladder and abnormal bowel movements she went to see her doctor. They originally thought she might have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) but told her to come back if her pain continued.