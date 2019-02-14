Women Have Been Asking Out Their Crushes For A Valentine's Date – And Sharing The Results

It’s Valentine’s Day and you’ve found yourself single and lacking a bouquet of roses to drown your sorrows. So what does a modern millennial do? They find themselves a date.
In what has become an annual tradition, blogger and podcaster Dami Olonisakin asks women to use 13 February to secure themselves a date for the big day (if they hadn’t already).
She gets women to text their desired person with the message: “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?”
Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year?— #TheBigOBook (@Oloni) February 12, 2019
Message your crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?”
Tweet me a screen shot of their response to this thread. GO!💕
People really rose to the challenge (admittedly with some having more success than others). Many screenshot and shared their responses.
I was not expecting a yes..wow pic.twitter.com/hxUWzVvXUU— Cay (@_cayluh) February 13, 2019
😍😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/bqL4vrUo55— Luul V 🥀 (@vannamoure) February 13, 2019
For once @Oloni it worked pic.twitter.com/adJ4kuMzqb— Señora Fuego (@MsRxchards) February 12, 2019
I'm actually gassed LMAO 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mMM7rdXAh9— 🌛Moonchild🌜 (@nostalgicfaye) February 12, 2019
Lmfao wtf.... am I in a relationship now? pic.twitter.com/nO7viUI6tI— 🍌 (@lanabrob) February 13, 2019
And she scores once again 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/QkAZGMXGEB— ItsBabyzay (@babyzay_3) February 13, 2019
Omg I was only joking 🤭🤭🤭🤭 do I have to go? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6D64Z2Iiw0— Miera (@Mierali_) February 12, 2019
Others weren’t so lucky.
Oloni why do I feed into your games?! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wD5IgciYsT— 🔥7Deadly Sins Combo🔥 (@TattoosNLipstck) February 13, 2019
stress pic.twitter.com/3d98YpGah7— anto. (@Ope_AO) February 12, 2019
Idk why I keep listening to you pic.twitter.com/k2RvNe9n2Q— aqueerius (@fkahoda) February 12, 2019
I've given up on all things love 😫 pic.twitter.com/6dHxx8Hf04— Yaa Yaa (@Yaa_Yaa_x) February 12, 2019
Better luck next year, hey?