Women Have Been Asking Out Their Crushes For A Valentine's Date – And Sharing The Results

It’s Valentine’s Day and you’ve found yourself single and lacking a bouquet of roses to drown your sorrows. So what does a modern millennial do? They find themselves a date.

In what has become an annual tradition, blogger and podcaster Dami Olonisakin asks women to use 13 February to secure themselves a date for the big day (if they hadn’t already).

She gets women to text their desired person with the message: “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?”

Ladies..who’s ready for the Valentine’s Day challenge this year?



Message your crush “I’ve had a crush on you for some time. Would you like to go on a date with me this Valentine’s Day?”



Tweet me a screen shot of their response to this thread. GO!💕 — #TheBigOBook (@Oloni) February 12, 2019

People really rose to the challenge (admittedly with some having more success than others). Many screenshot and shared their responses.

I was not expecting a yes..wow pic.twitter.com/hxUWzVvXUU — Cay (@_cayluh) February 13, 2019

Lmfao wtf.... am I in a relationship now? pic.twitter.com/nO7viUI6tI — 🍌 (@lanabrob) February 13, 2019

And she scores once again 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/QkAZGMXGEB — ItsBabyzay (@babyzay_3) February 13, 2019

Omg I was only joking 🤭🤭🤭🤭 do I have to go? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6D64Z2Iiw0 — Miera (@Mierali_) February 12, 2019

Others weren’t so lucky.

Oloni why do I feed into your games?! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wD5IgciYsT — 🔥7Deadly Sins Combo🔥 (@TattoosNLipstck) February 13, 2019

Idk why I keep listening to you pic.twitter.com/k2RvNe9n2Q — aqueerius (@fkahoda) February 12, 2019

I've given up on all things love 😫 pic.twitter.com/6dHxx8Hf04 — Yaa Yaa (@Yaa_Yaa_x) February 12, 2019

Better luck next year, hey?

