$36 Amazon swimsuit has more than 8,700 5-star reviews: 'Fits like a dream'

Hilor's Women's One-Piece Swimsuit has earned more than 8,700 five star reviews on Amazon Canada. (Image via Amazon Canada)

A great swimsuit that's both comfortable and stylish is an essential of any summer or vacation wardrobe. But let's face it — shopping for swimwear can be a stressful experience, and these days it's not uncommon for swimwear to cost upwards of $100.

Luckily, there are tons of affordable options on Amazon Canada backed up by plenty of customer reviews vouching for their quality to help you feel good about purchasing swimwear online.

One swimsuit that's earned thousands of positive Amazon reviews is the Hilor Women's One-Piece Swimwear, available to shop from $36.

Hilor Women's One-Piece Swimwear - Amazon Canada

From $36 From $44 at Amazon

The details

Hilor’s timeless one-piece swimsuit features a unique crossover neckline and “hollow out” bodice detailing to create a flattering and “sexy chic” silhouette.

The classic swimsuit is made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend with built-in tummy control and currently available in 46 different colours and patterns that can accommodate sizes 4-16.

What people are saying

If you're skeptical about buying a swimsuit online, be sure to check out Hilor's customer reviews. Their flattering swimsuit has earned a 4.3-star rating, and more than 8,700 five-star reviews.

Shoppers have said that Hilor’s swimsuit “fits like a dream” and “so flattering” for different body types.

One shopper said the suit “does wonders for the pooch” after having kids, and said they bought more colours of the “flattering and comfortable” suit to add to their collection.

“This is a fantastic bathing suit,” one shopper wrote, adding that they get “lots of compliments” each time they wear it and haven’t had any issues with “spillage” from their bust.

“Good coverage but still very cute,” another said.

Hilor's One-Piece Swimsuit for Women - Amazon Canada

Others have said that unlike most one-pieces, Hilor’s suit offers plenty of support and is “very flattering” for curvy body types.

Although there are thousands of positive reviews to choose from, there are still some things to consider before buying a swimsuit online.

There’s some discrepancy in reviews about whether suits fit large or small. Some shoppers have said that if you have a long torso, you might not find this suit to be the most comfortable, while others have said that they found it too tight in the bust, and have had to order a larger size to avoid the dreaded “uni-boob.”

Verdict

If you're looking for a one-piece you can wear for your next poolside adventure or beach getaway, Hilor's affordable and stylish one-piece suit with criss-cross design might be for you. The modest coverage but peek-a-boo mesh design at the bodice offers plenty of style points without sacrificing comfort and support. However, you'll want to read the size guides carefully to ensure you find the best fit for your shape, since some reviews seem mixed as to whether the suit fits large or small.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

