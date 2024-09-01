Workers' crisp aisle meeting ends in marriage

A young couple who met in the crisp aisle of their local supermarket while working in the store have tied the knot.

Jessica Weston-Brown met her new husband, Jaxom, at Waitrose on Eastbourne High Street, East Sussex, in September 2017.

The then 20-year-old had been asked by her manager to show Jaxon, who had just started as a store assistant, how to stack crisps onto the shelf.

"I remember thinking, 'oh god'," Jessica said, recalling her apprehension about training a new starter. "But the rest, as they say, is history."

Jessica said she invited Jaxom to a staff Halloween party, where they "talked all night", and the pair, who are both from Eastbourne, soon started dating.

Despite Jaxon transferring to another store in Cambridge, they stayed together and Jessica eventually transferred there to join him.

"Years ago we made a joke that we were going to go back [to Waitrose] on our wedding day and it stuck," Jessica told the BBC.

She said she has a "close connection" to the store because her father also works there.

'Huge congratulations'

After getting married at a local church in August, the pair went back to the Eastbourne supermarket in full wedding attire and bought a packet of crisps.

"It was actually really funny," said Jessica. "I thought I was going to be so embarrassed."

She said everyone inside the store was "so lovely".

Customers took pictures of the couple and they were presented with a bouquet of red roses by their former colleagues.

In a post on Facebook after their visit, Waitrose passed on its "huge congratulations to the happy couple".

"I am very excited about our future together," added Jessica. "Hopefully it'll be a long and happy one."

