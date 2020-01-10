Best women’s workout gear, according to gym-goers

Yahoo is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.
January is a prime time for people to start a new healthy lifestyle, which often means revamping your workout wardrobe for extra motivation.
Search engine, Lyst, even recently revealed a 59% increase in searches for activewear just a few days into 2020.
But, with so many athleisurewear styles and brands now being available to chose from, deciding on a new purchase can feel a little overwhelming.
So, we’ve asked women who workout regularly for their top recommendations.
Whether you’re searching for a new waterproof running jacket, supportive sports bra or comfy leggings - these items of workout gear have all been tried and tested.
9 recommended items of women’s workout gear
Women's Half-Zip Running Top | £47.95 from Nike
“Hands down my go-to piece of gym gear.”
“It’s the perfect cover up when I am at the gym, heading to a workout, in a yoga class, or on a run. It is lightweight and insulating, while the moisture wicking fabric means it doesn’t hold the sweat.”
Wunder Under Pant Hi-Rise | £78 from Lululemon
“Lululemon leggings may be expensive, but they’re SO worth the money.Mine have lasted a couple of years and countless washes with no sign of wear and tear.”
“They’re made out of Miraculous Lycra, which sculpts my figure and makes me look like I attend the gym much more regularly than I do – a real confidence boost. Plus, the genius high waist band both flattens stomach and emphasises bum. While they may be close fitting, they never restrict my movement at the gym, which cheaper brands certainly do.”
Recycled You Sweat Ya Workout Relaxed Tee | £8 (Was £16) from Nasty Gal
“I’m not one of those gym-goers who feels comfortable working out in just a sports bra or cropped top and have always layered up with a baggy t-shirt. This Nasty Gal tee means I don’t look like a sack of potatoes and can still look stylish, cover my modesty and stay comfortable with this breathable design.”
Ultra Run Sports Bra | £45 from Sweaty Betty
“This Sweaty Betty sports bra is the ultimate must-have for those looking for something to give support during high intensity activities.”
“This design includes compression and encapsulation technology to stop any bouncing around. Plus, it has mesh panels around sweat prone areas for extra ventilation. It can also be adjusted to a racerback or U-back, and tightened to suit your needs.”
Chessie King Panel Leggings Ladies | £14 (Was £27.99) from Sport FX
“These leggings have a flattering high waist and don't slip down or move around to become uncomfortable.”
“My legs aren't the longest so perhaps not the best for very tall ladies, but they’re perfect for me (I wear a 32" trouser usually). Plus, they make your butt look great!”
Shock Absorber Active Shape Support Sports Bra | £28.80 from John Lewis and Partners
“This bold number is great for keeping everything in place no matter what exercise you are doing, whether it’s running, yoga or boxing. The full back opening is super comfortable, while the V-plunge is ideal for those looking for something more flattering.”
Performance SH3.RO 4Hana Swimsuit | £38 from Adidas
“Getting into a swimming pool can be a bit daunting for a number of reasons, but this Adidas swimsuit puts me at ease slightly.”
“It’s a classic design, with multicoloured detail so it doesn’t remind me too much of being at school. I love the adjustable straps so I know the costume will not slide off when I’m doing certain strokes. Plus, it’s not high rise to reveal too much when I take to the lanes.”
Women's Packable Running Rain Jacket | £69.95 from Nike
“My most-loved (and most worn) item of gym gear is the Nike Running Rain Jacket.”
“Not only is it waterproof, which makes going for an outdoor run a little less daunting. But, the higher than usual pockets are a game changer as it means your keys, phone and other workout essentials don’t weigh you down.”
Women’s Speed Leggings | £59.95 from Nike
“I love Nike's Dri-Fit range as it dries up really quickly after a workout.”
“My favourite part about the leggings is the pocket detail where I can put my phone or lipgloss - that really is a deal breaker for me when choosing workout clothes. Other brands used to give me issues with falling down at the waist but Nike’s leggings make me feel secure, plus they’re super stretchy.”