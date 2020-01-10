Best women’s workout gear, according to gym-goers

Yahoo is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

January is a prime time for people to start a new healthy lifestyle, which often means revamping your workout wardrobe for extra motivation.

Search engine, Lyst, even recently revealed a 59% increase in searches for activewear just a few days into 2020.

But, with so many athleisurewear styles and brands now being available to chose from, deciding on a new purchase can feel a little overwhelming.

So, we’ve asked women who workout regularly for their top recommendations.

Whether you’re searching for a new waterproof running jacket, supportive sports bra or comfy leggings - these items of workout gear have all been tried and tested.

9 recommended items of women’s workout gear

“Hands down my go-to piece of gym gear.”

“It’s the perfect cover up when I am at the gym, heading to a workout, in a yoga class, or on a run. It is lightweight and insulating, while the moisture wicking fabric means it doesn’t hold the sweat.”

Wunder Under Pant Hi-Rise | £78 from Lululemon

“Lululemon leggings may be expensive, but they’re SO worth the money.Mine have lasted a couple of years and countless washes with no sign of wear and tear.”

“They’re made out of Miraculous Lycra, which sculpts my figure and makes me look like I attend the gym much more regularly than I do – a real confidence boost. Plus, the genius high waist band both flattens stomach and emphasises bum. While they may be close fitting, they never restrict my movement at the gym, which cheaper brands certainly do.”

Recycled You Sweat Ya Workout Relaxed Tee | £8 (Was £16) from Nasty Gal

“I’m not one of those gym-goers who feels comfortable working out in just a sports bra or cropped top and have always layered up with a baggy t-shirt. This Nasty Gal tee means I don’t look like a sack of potatoes and can still look stylish, cover my modesty and stay comfortable with this breathable design.”

Ultra Run Sports Bra | £45 from Sweaty Betty

“This Sweaty Betty sports bra is the ultimate must-have for those looking for something to give support during high intensity activities.”

“This design includes compression and encapsulation technology to stop any bouncing around. Plus, it has mesh panels around sweat prone areas for extra ventilation. It can also be adjusted to a racerback or U-back, and tightened to suit your needs.”