'Works great every time': This jump starter is down to $48 (almost 50% off!)

It's easy to take for granted your car's ability to start up when you turn the key — until one day it doesn't. Then you're left with two options: Try to get a friend to come over and give you a jump or call a mechanic for help. Both can cost you time and money, two things no one has to spare these days. Turns out there's another solution: You can invest in a portable car jump starter to keep around for the just-in-case. And here's the one to get: Amazon just slashed the price of the top-rated DBPower portable jump starter to $48 with an on-page coupon — that's a markdown of nearly 50%!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

With over 30% already knocked off the price, the additional 20% on-page coupon brings it down to just $48 — a lot less than calling a tow truck!

Why do I need this? 🤔

There's a lot to love about this jump starter, like the fact that it can jump your car up to 20 times on one charge with 800 amps of peak current and heavy-duty clamps and cables. It's also small enough to stash in your glovebox.

This jump starter is safe too. Its spray-gold intelligent jumper clamps have overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, overload protection, overvoltage protection and overcharge protection to keep you safe when you jump-start your car.

An LCD screen shows how much remaining power you have, and a built-in compass can help you get home if you're lost. Then simply plug the jump starter in at home to fire it up again.

Bring your car back to life with this portable jump starter. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With more than 13,000 five-star reviews, this jump starter has a serious army of fans.

Pros 👍

"It has started a big block Ford camper before, several times. If it will start that, it will pretty much start anything. I've had it over seven years and it still kicks over anything I throw at it. I only charge it after I use it. It holds a charge. Will buy another when this one poops out." said one five-star fan.

"Sheer awesomeness!" raved another charged-up customer. "I am so very happy with this device. ... Four days ago, I literally jumped in the Jeep, ready to head on home. The ignition key was already turned forward ... oh oh. I cannot believe I did that. The dash did not even light up. I prayed that this thing would perform for me like it did for a guy with the trailer that I helped out. I hooked it up to my battery ... a couple of minutes later IT STARTED RIGHT UP! THIS IS THE REAL DEAL, PEOPLE!"

And some shoppers love this device so much they resort to profanity — with one calling it an "A$$ saver!" They go on to illustrate just how a$$-saving this gadget is, "This thing has saved not only my butt, but my friends and family too! Numerous times. Works great every time, easy to use, los of useful attachments, highly recommended! I gave mine to my girlfriend, so buying another. Awesome product."

Cons 👎

If there is one complaint that seems to come up, it's that the jumper cables are short — so do note that before you buy.

"A great addition to car tools," said one reviewer who added a "but" to that positive review. "Actual jump cables just a wee bit short - does the job but a few inches longer would be nice."

Another four-star reviewer added, "There are a few cons: 1. The instructions are poorly written instructions but overall, using the device is pretty straightforward but this could be a problem for some users. I believe this is due to the translation to English. 2. The jumper cables are short but this seems to be the standard size for portable jump starters. 3. It feels a little heavy at 1.1 pounds but this is still by far lighter than other devices I looked at."

