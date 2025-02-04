Eight cancer-fighting foods you can start eating now

Certain ingredients, such as broccoli, have properties that can help reduce your cancer risk. (Getty Images)

Food plays a major role in our health, providing us essential nutrients, vitamins, fibre, and energy to maintain our wellbeing and get us through every single day. In the long term, eating a healthy and balanced diet can also help us fight off disease and lower the risk of certain conditions.

Cancer is one health condition that has close links to food. Eating too much of certain foods that are considered unhealthy may raise the risk of developing cancer - for example, red meat and processed meat have been linked to an increased risk of bowel cancer, while ultra-processed foods that are high in salt, sugar and fat can lead to overweight and obesity, which increases the risk of 13 different types of cancer.

However, there are some foods that are said to have cancer-fighting properties, which can help reduce, but not eliminate, your cancer risk. With cancer rates continuing to rise in the UK, it’s important to ensure your risk of developing the disease stays as low as possible.

On World Cancer Day, here are eight cancer-fighting foods you can incorporate into your diet today.

1. Berries

Berries are a rich source of antioxidants. (Getty Images)

Berries are a great source of phytochemicals. These are compounds found in a number of plants and research suggests they can help prevent chronic disease, including some types of cancer.

A 2016 study concluded that berries have been shown to "extend chemoprevention in cancer", particularly in the gastrointestinal tract and breasts. Berries were also seen to benefit the liver, prostate, pancreas, and lungs, although to a lesser degree.

2. Broccoli

Eating broccoli is a great way to add more fibre to your diet. (Getty Images)

It may be a controversial vegetable (especially among children), but studies have suggested that broccoli can significantly lower a person’s chances of getting cancer.

Dr Vijaya Surampudi, assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Human Nutrition at UCLA Health, said researchers have found "anticarcinogenic properties" in this green tree-like vegetable.

"With broccoli, specifically, there is a high amount of a phytochemical called sulforaphane, which is a cancer-fighting plant compound that has been linked to reducing the risks of prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, and oral cancers," Dr Surampudi said.

3. Kale

Kale, and other Brassica vegetables, is full of antioxidants. (Getty Images)

Often hailed as a "superfood", the dark green leaves of kale are rich in antioxidants, including beta-carotene, vitamin C, flavonoids and polyphenols. A 2018 study published in the journal Immunity also found that kale and other Brassica vegetables produce a chemical that can help protect against gut inflammation and colon cancer.

The chemical, indole-3-carbinol (I3C), is produced when the vegetables are digested. Senior author Dr Gitta Stockinger, group lead at the Francis Crick Institute, said that the effect of diet on gut inflammation and colon cancer was "profound" and "very striking".

"These findings are a cause for optimism; while we can’t change the genetic factors that increase our risk of cancer, we can probably mitigate these risks by adopting an appropriate diet with plenty of vegetables."

4. Beans, peas and lentils

Eating beans, peas and lentils are important for a fibre-rich diet. (Getty Images)

Pulses, which include all sorts of beans, peas and lentils, are a great source of fibre and protein. The World Cancer Research Fund praises the fibre content in pulses as a means of helping reduce the risk of cancer.

Scientific evidence shows that eating high-fibre foods, like pulses, can reduce the risk of bowel cancer. Eating pulses can also help reduce the risk of weight gain, overweight and obesity - doing so can help protect us against 13 types of cancer, including breast cancer, colon cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, and more.

5. Tomatoes

Eating tomatoes, which are rich in lycopenes, could help reduce the risk of certain cancers. (Getty Images)

This bright red, summery fruit is a good source of phytochemicals, as well as lycopene, a natural pigment found in the skin of tomatoes. Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant.

In 2020, a study found that eating cooked tomatoes can play a significant role in reducing a man’s risk for developing prostate cancer. Tomatoes have also been previously linked to a lower risk of lung and stomach cancers.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil is common in Mediterranean diets. (Getty Images)

Aside from making food delicious, olive oil has a big role to play in a healthy and balanced diet. It contains monosaturated fatty acids, which can help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Olive oil also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Researchers have found that people who eat the most olive oil are associated with 31% lower likelihood of any cancer, adding that "olive oil consumption seems to exert beneficial actions in terms of cancer prevention".

7. Tofu

A study suggests that tofu could be particularly beneficial for women. (Getty Images)

Regular consumption of soy products like tofu have been associated with a 31% reduced risk of cancer, particularly in women. A 2024 study found that there were notable risk reductions in gynaecological cancers, such as ovarian cancers, as well as cancers of the gastrointestinal tract, prostate and lungs.

8. Purple sweet potatoes

Purple sweet potatoes are nutrient rich and can be part of a healthy diet. (Getty Images)

You may be familiar with yellow sweet potatoes, but it’s time to add purple sweet potatoes to your regular rotation. A study has shown that purple sweet potatoes could play a role in reducing the risk of colorectal cancer.

These brightly coloured tubers are full of flavonoid phytochemicals and anthocyanins which are thought to help fight cancer cells. The study found that the purple sweet potato contains twice the variety of anthocyanins compared to other types of sweet potatoes.

