All Of The World Cup 2018 Haircuts, Ranked

Reader, I confess: I know little about football. I know that a corner is a good thing if you want a goal. I know that Neymar is good, too. But my pitchside inexperience has shown itself in my ranking amongst 'the lads' World Cup fantasy FIFA league: a paltry 8th out of 10 participants.

But I do know about haircuts. I've written about them extensively. I even used to have one. And, as we gaze upon the world stage, the greatest show on Earth, there's a vast collection of lids that evoke a strong reaction from even the most ardent non-football fan (a tradition amongst footballers, or so I'm told). Here's a list of the most notable haircuts at this tournament, ranked from best to worst.