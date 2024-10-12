This Is the Worst Chain Restaurant In America, According to a New Study

You might not consider reviews for a drive-thru spot meal the same way you would a sit-down restaurant, but maybe you should.

Savings website Coupon Birds poured over Google reviews from 160,000 chain restaurants to find out which are actually worth it—and America has spoken. Drumroll please...

Taco John's is considered the worst food chain in the U.S. The Wyoming-based Taco Bell competitor has about 376 locations in the U.S. It received the worst chain title thanks to its 2.61 average rating. It ranked just above McDonald's (with a 2.75 rating), Bobby's Burgers (2.84), and Whalburger's locations in Hy-Vee stores (2.85). Popeyes was also in the top five at 2.9. Here's the complete list:

The top 10 worst food chains in the U.S.

1. Taco John’s

2. McDonald’s

3. Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay

4. Wahlburgers @ Hy-Vee

5. Popeyes

6. Sonic

7. Buffalo Wild Wings ‘GO’

8. South Philly Cheesesteaks & Fries

9. Bucciferro Family McDonald’s

10. Wetzel’s Pretzels

Coupon Birds

The website looked at reviews from 161,054 individual restaurants on Google Maps to make a fair analysis of the best and worst. All of the spots had at least four or more locations, per the definition of a chain.

"The average Google rating was recorded for each individual location. The number of reviews was also recorded for each individual location," the company explained. "The location that had the highest volume of reviews is a McDonald's in Florida, with a total of 23,074 reviews at the time of collection in July."

Coupon Birds

And while Taco John's results may be disappointing for fans, there’s much better news for Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, and Jersey Mike’s Subs customers. Those restaurants ranked in the top five for best chains, along with Waffle House in Starbucks. Dairy Queen, Arby’s Panera, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, IHOP, and Carl’s Jr. followed behind.

Coupon Birds

In a separate list for medium-sized chains, In-N-Out, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Chicken Salad Chick, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, and Skyline Chili took the consecutive top five slots. MOD pizza, First Watch, Jason’s Deli, Olive Garden, and Culver’s rounded out that list.

