Wow Your Guests At Your Next Cookout By Grilling A Whole Tuna Collar

There is a time and a place for pulling a culinary trick, especially one that may not be well known, out of your summer grilling sleeves or mits or whatever it is that makes you feel like the grill boss you are. Burgers, wings, barbecue -- let the other grill masters have them. Because there's a super delicious and underrated cut of fish out there that's just the thing to impress your guests. Grilled whole tuna collars, with that perfect char on the outside and the most succulent fish meat you've ever had on the inside, are a showstopping dish that's perfect for your next cookout.

Fish collars are tender triangles of meat that come from behind the animal's clavicle. Each collar can weigh anywhere from 2 to 4 pounds and is surprisingly not difficult to prep if you buy them per piece. Keep in mind that one collar from a large tuna could be served as an entrée, so the amount of meat you'll get is going to be relative to the fish's size. That's what makes them fun as an appetizer -- they're good for sharing.

While the collars from most medium to large-sized fish can be grilled, yellowfin tuna is a popular choice because it's high in demand. Known as hamachi kama, you may have enjoyed them charred to perfection at your favorite Japanese restaurant. You'll just need to keep three things in mind when grilling them at home for results that let everyone know you can cook a fish from tip to tail.

Salt It Like This, Char It Like That, And Add Flavor At The End

Tongs holding tuna collar on grill - Bignai/Shutterstock

First, do not be afraid to salt your tuna collars liberally but evenly. Their skin is thick and acts as a heat barrier, so it's great for cooking the meat inside slowly and for a longer period of time than you would grill a filet. You'll want to salt each collar enough that it will flavor the meat tucked under the skin near the bone. Heat your grill to 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and, using tongs, brush the grill with a paper towel dipped in oil.

Next, place the tuna collar onto the grill with the skin side down and cook it for 15 minutes. About six minutes into charring, spin it around while keeping it on the same side. Then, turn it over and either let it finish or baste the collar with a glaze as it cooks for another six to eight minutes. We really love using this version of Japanese tare, a thick, sweet soy sauce glaze with a garlicky-ginger punch.

You can also wait until the end and add a flavored butter. This divine roasted garlic compound butter with smoky chipotle is just the thing to pair with your charred tuna collars. You'll want to add these extra flavorings toward the end of your char session, though. Adding a glaze or butter at the beginning of the grilling process will only burn the sauce as the char develops.

